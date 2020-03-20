Biometrics for the Connected Car-Automotive Biometrics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Global Biometrics for the Connected Car-Automotive Biometrics Industry

New Study On “2019-2025 Biometrics for the Connected Car-Automotive Biometrics Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

As cars evolve into smartphones on wheels, the automotive industry is facing stiff competition from new entrants such as Tesla and the possibility that technology giants Apple and Google will again disrupt another market. Identity becomes a key battleground for this market and, as with the mobile industry, biometrics is fast becoming the easiest way for people to prove their identity across a wide-range of end-points including the connected car.

Biometrics for the Connected Car – Automotive Biometrics Market Analysis & forecasts 2018-2023″ is the first report in our IoT series and covers market analysis and forecasts for the adoption of biometrics for the automotive industry.

In 2018, the global Biometrics for the Connected Car-Automotive Biometrics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Biometrics for the Connected Car-Automotive Biometrics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Biometrics for the Connected Car-Automotive Biometrics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Eyelock

Delta ID

Fotonation

Princeton Identity

KeyLemon

Fingerprint Cards

Goodix

Precise Biometrics

Qualcomm

Silead

Sonavation

Synaptics

VKANSEE

Nymi

B-Secur

Nuance Communications

Sensory

VoiceVault

Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3663503-global-biometrics-for-the-connected-car-automotive-biometrics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Iris

Face

Fingerprint

Heart (ECG)

Brain (EEG)

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Private Cars

Commercial Cars

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Biometrics for the Connected Car-Automotive Biometrics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Biometrics for the Connected Car-Automotive Biometrics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3663503-global-biometrics-for-the-connected-car-automotive-biometrics

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Biometrics for the Connected Car-Automotive Biometrics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Iris

1.4.3 Face

1.4.4 Fingerprint

1.4.5 Heart (ECG)

1.4.6 Brain (EEG)

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Biometrics for the Connected Car-Automotive Biometrics Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Private Cars

1.5.3 Commercial Cars

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Eyelock

12.1.1 Eyelock Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Biometrics for the Connected Car-Automotive Biometrics Introduction

12.1.4 Eyelock Revenue in Biometrics for the Connected Car-Automotive Biometrics Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Eyelock Recent Development

12.2 Delta ID

12.2.1 Delta ID Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Biometrics for the Connected Car-Automotive Biometrics Introduction

12.2.4 Delta ID Revenue in Biometrics for the Connected Car-Automotive Biometrics Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Delta ID Recent Development

12.3 Fotonation

12.3.1 Fotonation Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Biometrics for the Connected Car-Automotive Biometrics Introduction

12.3.4 Fotonation Revenue in Biometrics for the Connected Car-Automotive Biometrics Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Fotonation Recent Development

12.4 Princeton Identity

12.4.1 Princeton Identity Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Biometrics for the Connected Car-Automotive Biometrics Introduction

12.4.4 Princeton Identity Revenue in Biometrics for the Connected Car-Automotive Biometrics Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Princeton Identity Recent Development

12.5 KeyLemon

12.5.1 KeyLemon Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Biometrics for the Connected Car-Automotive Biometrics Introduction

12.5.4 KeyLemon Revenue in Biometrics for the Connected Car-Automotive Biometrics Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 KeyLemon Recent Development

12.6 Fingerprint Cards

12.6.1 Fingerprint Cards Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Biometrics for the Connected Car-Automotive Biometrics Introduction

12.6.4 Fingerprint Cards Revenue in Biometrics for the Connected Car-Automotive Biometrics Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Fingerprint Cards Recent Development

12.7 Goodix

12.7.1 Goodix Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Biometrics for the Connected Car-Automotive Biometrics Introduction

12.7.4 Goodix Revenue in Biometrics for the Connected Car-Automotive Biometrics Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Goodix Recent Development

12.8 Precise Biometrics

12.8.1 Precise Biometrics Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Biometrics for the Connected Car-Automotive Biometrics Introduction

12.8.4 Precise Biometrics Revenue in Biometrics for the Connected Car-Automotive Biometrics Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Precise Biometrics Recent Development

12.9 Qualcomm

12.9.1 Qualcomm Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Biometrics for the Connected Car-Automotive Biometrics Introduction

12.9.4 Qualcomm Revenue in Biometrics for the Connected Car-Automotive Biometrics Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

12.10 Silead

12.10.1 Silead Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Biometrics for the Connected Car-Automotive Biometrics Introduction

12.10.4 Silead Revenue in Biometrics for the Connected Car-Automotive Biometrics Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Silead Recent Development

12.11 Sonavation

12.12 Synaptics

12.13 VKANSEE

12.14 Nymi

12.15 B-Secur

12.16 Nuance Communications

12.17 Sensory

12.18 VoiceVault

Continued….

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym