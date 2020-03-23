Biometrics and Identity Management Global Market 2019: Key Players – Kaba group, 3M Cogent Inc., ACTAtek Ltd., Allegion Plc, Anviz global Plc, Apple Inc., Authentec Inc.

Biometrics and Identity Management Industry

Description

Global biometrics and identity management market is expected to grow from $12.15 billion in 2015 to $37.8 billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 17.6%. Security concerns due to increasing crimes and terror attacks, government initiatives to implement biometrics in a variety of fields are the factors influencing the market growth. Furthermore, advantages associated with data redundancy, multi-level security, convenience and advanced quality are the factors fueling the market growth. However, fear of privacy intervention, inconvenience and high cost of biometric devices are the factors restraining the market.

Among the application, Banking and Financial institutions segment is expected to witness high growth rate during the forecast period. North America accounted for the largest share in global biometrics and identity management market followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth on account of rising concerns of safety & security and increasing government projects.

Some of the key players in global biometrics and identity management market include Kaba group, 3M Cogent Inc., ACTAtek Ltd., Allegion Plc, Anviz global Plc, Apple Inc., Authentec Inc., Aware Inc., Bio-Key International inc., Cognitec Systems GmbH, Crossmatch Technologies Inc., Diamond Fortress Technologies, ePortID, NGER Print Cards AB, Fujitsu global Ltd., Fulcrum Biometrics Plc, Herta Security S.L, Hid global, Iris Id Inc., Iritech Inc., M2sys technology LLC, Morpho group, Nec Corporation, Precise Biometrics AB, S.I.C. Biometrics Inc., Securax Tech Pvt. Ltd., Sensory Inc., Synaptics Inc., Tyco International Ltd., and Watchguard Inc.

Motility Covered:

• Mobile

• Fixed

Modality Covered:

• Components

o Quality Assessment

o Data Storage

o Input Extraction (Sensors & Detectors)

o Transmission & Signal Processing

• Classification of Biometric System

o Systems Based on Behavioral Parameters

o Systems Based on Physiological Parameters

o Face Recognition System

o Eye Based Recognition Systems

o Handwritten Recognition Systems

o Hand based Recognition Systems

o Voice Recognition Systems

o Others Biometrics

Applications Covered:

• Enterprise

• Retail and Commerce

• Banking and Financial Institutions

• Consumer Electronics

• Government

• Healthcare

• Border Control and Airport Security

• Law Enforcement

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

…

9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies

10 Company Profiling

10.1 Kaba Group

10.2 3M Cogent Inc.

10.3 Actatek Ltd.

10.4 Allegion Plc

10.5 Anviz Global Plc

10.6 Apple Inc.

10.7 Authentec Inc.

10.8 Aware Inc.

10.9 Bio-key International Inc.

10.10 Cognitec Systems GmbH

10.11 Crossmatch Technologies Inc.

10.12 Diamond Fortress Technologies Inc.

10.13 ePortID

10.14 Fingerprint Cards AB

10.15 Fujitsu Global Ltd.

10.16 Fulcrum Biometrics Plc

10.17 Herta Security S.L

10.18 Hid Global Corporation

10.19 Iris Id Inc.

10.20 Iritech Inc.

10.21 M2sys Technology LLC

10.22 Morpho Group

10.23 Nec Corporation

10.24 Precise Biometrics AB

10.25 S.I.C Biometrics Inc.

10.26 Securax Tech Pvt. Ltd.

10.27 Sensory Inc.

10.28 Synaptics Inc.

10.29 Tyco International Ltd.

10.30 Watchguard Inc.

Continued…

