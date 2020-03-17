Biometric System Market 2019 Global Trends, Size, Opportunities, Sales Revenue, Emerging Technologies and Growth Analysis by Forecast to 2023

Biometric System Market – Overview

The need to verify or recognize the identity of persons has gained paramount importance in recent times. Reports that evaluate the semiconductor and electronics industry have been made available by Market Research Future which creates reports on several industry verticals that review the market growth and prospects. The market is forecasted to receive an income flow worth USD 33 Billion while progressing at 15% CAGR approximately in the coming years.

The increased level of threats towards sensitive information and facilities has necessitated the securing of these items with biometric systems. Moreover, the increasing levels of terrorist and criminal activities have raised the adoption of biometric systems around the world. The implementation of biometric systems in international air travel to verify a passenger’s identity and completing a background check is expected to benefit the biometric system market in the forecast period substantially.

Competitive Analysis

The evolution of the market is chiefly due to the reductions in profile-raising and miscellaneous expenses. A strengthened growth pace is observed in the market due to the productive effect exerted both externally and internally by key driving factors. The competency of the market is bolstered by the reconditioned nature of the assets existing in the market. The market is anticipated to achieve an unequivocal lead in the market place credited to amended strategies in specific areas. Also, the deals being devised in the market are presumed to inspire the expansion of the market in the approaching years. The absorbed charges in the market are easily dealt with, freeing up more resources for the progress in the market. The firms operating in the market are insistently dealing with the deterrents to growth and are making approaches that are likely to influence a beneficial consequence with regards to the market’s advancement.

The important competitors operating in the biometric system market are SA (France), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), Aware, Inc. (U.S.), BIO-Key International, Inc. (U.S.), Secunet Security Networks AG (Germany), Thales SA (France), Cognitec Systems GmbH (Germany), NEC Corporation (Japan), Precise Biometrics AB (Sweden), Cross Match Technologies (U.S.), among others.

Segmental Analysis

The segmentation of the biometric system market is carried out on the basis of component, authentication type, function, application, and region. On the basis of component, the biometric system market is divided into hardware and software. Based on the authentication type, the biometric system market is segmented into multifactor authentication and single factor authentication. Based on function, the biometric system market is segmented into contact, non-contact and others. The application basis of segmenting the biometric system market consists of commercial, government, and healthcare. The regions included in the biometric system market are Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and the rest of the world.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional study of the biometric system market includes regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The North American region is predicted to be responsible for the principal market share in the biometric system market due to the elevated implementation of biometrics system by security agencies and government. The broad implementation of fingerprint recognition by the U.S is expected to further fortify the growth of the market. The Asia Pacific region is mounting at the maximum CAGR rate due to amplified adoption of this system by the government for the security of airports, national heritage monuments and sites, and e-passport verification.

Industry Updates:

Apr 2019 Innovatrics recently launched ABIS 7, the most current update of its automated biometric identification system, intended to offer government, enterprise, and law enforcement groups with a scalable, easy-to-integrate, high-performance biometrics solution. The system combines face, fingerprint, and iris recognition technology, ABIS 7 which enables public and private organizations to generate an identity management system customized to its needs.

