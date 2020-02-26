Biometric Driver Identification System Market: Engine Start-Stop System to Gain Maximum Revenue Share

According to a study by Fact.MR, the global biometric driver identification system market is expected to experience healthy growth. The market is projected to increase to 23.9% CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2022. Owing to the increased safety and comfort features in various car models and increasing awareness towards safety are some of the factors driving the demand for biometric driver identification system. Manufacturers have started developing biometric driver identification system with advanced features that enhance driving experience along with safety.

Biometric driver identification system is very new technology in vehicle safety. Enhancing vehicle security, biometric driver identification system identifies individual from a set of features. Automotive manufacturers are integrating biometric driver identification system in vehicles to offer multi-level security. The biometric identification system is also being integrated into connected cars. Biometric system is also becoming popular among ride-sharing services, where it can help to identify various drivers sharing the car, same goes for the fleets.

Manufacturers are also focusing on providing innovative features such as setting maps, music, and call history based on the preference of driver, as soon as the driver is identified. Manufacturers are also including advanced biometric system technology where it can monitor eye movement of the driver and can also alert them in case of distraction and drowsiness. Biometric driver identification system is also being developed including 3D facial recognition and multi-factor authentication.

Engine Start-Stop System to Gain Maximum Revenue Share

Engine start-stop system is expected to experience impressive growth during 2017-2022. By the end of 2022, engine start-stop system is estimated to create an incremental opportunity exceeding US$ 4,500 million between 2017 and 2022.

Iris Scan to Emerge as Leading Biometrics Technology in Vehicles

Among various biometrics technologies for vehicle authentication, Iris scan will gain maximum traction in a biometric driver identification system. Iris scan is expected to register healthy growth rate during the forecast period. Meanwhile, face recognition technology is also likely to witness robust growth through 2022.

Europe is expected to be the second most lucrative market for biometric driver identification system. Due to the government initiatives towards vehicle safety and road safety is one of the reasons for increasing adoption of advanced vehicle safety technology, thereby boosting the demand for biometric driver identification system in Europe.

The report also profiles companies that are expected to remain active in the expansion of global biometric driver identification system market through 2022, which include Bioenable Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Bayometric LLC, Continental AG, Fujitsu Ltd, Denso Corporation, HID Global Corporation, Gentex Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Hitachi Ltd.

