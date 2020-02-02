Biometric Authentication and Identification Market sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source 2023

Biometric Authentication & Identification Market analysis is provided for global market including development trends by regions, competitive analysis of Biometric Authentication & Identification market. “Biometric authentication is the process of comparing data for the persons characteristics to that persons biometric “template” in order to determine resemblance. The reference model is first store in a database or a secure portable element like a smart card. The data stored is then compared to the persons biometric data to be authenticated. Here it is the persons identity which is being verified.Biometric identification consists of determining the identity of a person. The aim is to capture an item of biometric data from this person. It can be a photo of their face, a record of their voice, or an

of their fingerprint. This data is then compared to the biometric data of several other persons kept in a database. ”.

Safran (France), NEC (Japan), Thales (France), Fujitsu (Japan), ASSA ABLOY (Sweden), Precise Biometrics (Sweden), Aware (US), Secunet Security Networks (Germany), Cross Match Technologies (US), Stanley Black & Decker (France), Cognitec Systems (Germany), ,Daon (US), Facebanx (UK), BIO-key International (US), Securiport (US), M2SYS Technology (US), Suprema (South Korea), Qualcomm (US), Fulcrum Biometrics (US), VASCO Data Security International (US),

Biometric Authentication & Identification Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Biometric Authentication & Identification Market Segment by Type, covers

Hardware, Software

Biometric Authentication & Identification Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Government, Military and defense, Healthcare, Banking and finance, Consumer electronics, Security (residential security and commercial security), Travel and Immigration, Automotive, Others (utility, industrial, and entertainment)

