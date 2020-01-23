Biometric Access Control Systems Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2023

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Biometric Access Control Systems Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database.

— Biometric technology uses human physical attributes as locks and keys, making it particularly suitable for access control systems on the buildings of large organisations. Using biometrics for security and identification requires meeting two challenges: they must be cheap enough and sufficiently simple to be used by ordinary users. Furthermore, for enhanced security, these biometric access control systems should combine two or more types of authentication, such as coupling fingerprints with key codes or passwords to provide greater trust that who is logging in is only who is expected to do so.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Biometric Access Control Systems market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Biometric Access Control Systems market by product type and applications/end industries.

The shift from non-biometrics technologies such as PINs and smart cards for controlling access to secure premises drives the growth of the biometric access control systems market.Some biometric technologies such as fingerprint and iris recognition are being used for the same. Since these biometric technologies are cost-effective and user-friendly, integration of access control systems with these biometric technologies is expected to provide significant traction to the market during the forecast period. Currently, the North America and Europe regions are experiencing higher adoption of biometric access control systems across BFSI and government sectors. APAC, Latin America, and MEA are also expected to increase their adoption during the forecast period. The transportation and healthcare sectors are likely to emerge as one of the biggest adopters of biometric systems during the same period.

The global Biometric Access Control Systems market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Biometric Access Control Systems.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

3M Cogent

HID Global

M2SYS Technology

NEC

Safran

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Fingerprint Identification

Facial Recognition

Voice Recognition

Iris Recognition

Hand Geometry

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Government

Transportation

Healthcare

BFSI

Table Of Contents:

1 Biometric Access Control Systems Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Biometric Access Control Systems

1.2 Classification of Biometric Access Control Systems by Types

1.2.1 Global Biometric Access Control Systems Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Biometric Access Control Systems Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Fingerprint Identification

1.2.4 Facial Recognition

1.2.5 Voice Recognition

1.2.6 Iris Recognition

1.2.7 Hand Geometry

1.3 Global Biometric Access Control Systems Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Biometric Access Control Systems Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Government

1.3.3 Transportation

1.3.4 Healthcare

1.3.5 BFSI

1.4 Global Biometric Access Control Systems Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Biometric Access Control Systems Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Biometric Access Control Systems Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Biometric Access Control Systems Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Biometric Access Control Systems Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Biometric Access Control Systems Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Biometric Access Control Systems Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Biometric Access Control Systems (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 3M Cogent

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Biometric Access Control Systems Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 3M Cogent Biometric Access Control Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 HID Global

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Biometric Access Control Systems Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 HID Global Biometric Access Control Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 M2SYS Technology

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Biometric Access Control Systems Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 M2SYS Technology Biometric Access Control Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 NEC

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Biometric Access Control Systems Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 NEC Biometric Access Control Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Safran

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Biometric Access Control Systems Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Safran Biometric Access Control Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

