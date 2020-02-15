Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Biomass Power Market to Grow at a Steady CAGR 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Biomass used for power generation can provide a low-carbon and sustainable alternative to fossil fuels while allowing local communities to use domestic biomass resources. It makes productive utilization of wood manufacturing wastes, the unused portion of urban waste and crop residues.

North America and Europe is projected to foresee the substantial growth owing to the increasing government support. Factors such as funding programs, investment subsidies, incentives and tax benefits play a significant role in developing the industry in countries such as Germany US and the UK.

The global Biomass Power market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Biomass Power volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Biomass Power market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DONG Energy A/S

Wilcox Company

Forth Energy Ltd.

Ameresco Inc.

Drax Group plc Co.

Enviva LP

MGT Ltd.

Alstom SA

Helius Energy Plc.

Vattenfall AB

The Babcock & Wilcox Company

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Urban Residue

Biogas

Agriculture & Forest Residues

Energy Crop

Woody Biomass

Landfill Gas Feedstock

Segment by Application

Paper Industry

Forest Industry

Panel Board Makers

Pulp Industry

