Biomass Gasification Market Rapid Development by Manufactures, Opportunities, Size, Share, Upcoming Trends and Analysis To 2023

Biomass Gasification Market Research Report: Information by Fuel Type (Wood, Animal Waste, and Others), Application (Chemicals, Liquid Fuels, and Power & Gas Fuels), and Region – Global Forecast till 2023

Biomass Gasification Market Scenario

The global Biomass Gasification market is projected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period as many projects related to Biomass gasification are going across globe. Asia-Pacific region is expected to demonstrate significant growth mostly driven by industrialized countries in the region including Japan, South Korea, India, and China. The impact of this rapid growth is increased by changes in energy consumption, as half of the world population resides in this region of which almost 2/3rd lives in rural areas, where biomass has been a predominant energy source, mostly for domestic use. All these factors will drive the market for biomass gasification.

Biomass gasification also provides a means of deriving more diverse forms of energy from the thermochemical conversion of biomass than conventional combustion. The gasification process includes devolatilization, combustion, and reduction. During devolatilization, methane and other hydrocarbons are produced from the biomass by the action of heat which leaves a reactive char. During combustion, the volatiles and char are partially burned in air/oxygen to generate heat and carbon dioxide. Whereas, in reduction phase, carbon dioxide absorbs heat and reacts with the remaining char to produce carbon monoxide.

Competitive Dashboard

Air Liquide, Thyssenkrupp AG

Synthesis Energy Systems Inc.

Siemens

Sedin Engineering Company Limited

Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Kbr Inc.

General Electric and

Cb&I

Segmental Analysis

The global Biomass Gasification Market has been segmented based on fuel type, application, and region.

Based on application, the market is classified into chemicals, liquid fuels, and power & gas fuels. There are various CHP plants based on the integration of an ORC-process into a CFB steam gasification process. Biomass has become important energy resource for generating the electricity.

Regional Outlook

On the basis of region, the global Biomass Gasification Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Europe accounts for the largest market share whereas Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region. It is estimated that Asia-Pacific region would be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. For instance, In India, about 150 MW Biomass gasifier systems have been set up for grid and off-grid projects. Also, more than 300 rice mills and other industries are utilizing gasifier systems for meeting their captive power and thermal applications. Additionally, almost 70 biomass gasifier systems are providing electricity to more than 230 villages in India. All these factors are likely to drive the Biomass gasification market.

