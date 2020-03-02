Biomarkers in the Central Nervous System Provides Overview of current clinical, Product Development Trends and Scope

The global market status for Biomarkers in the Central Nervous System is precisely examined through a smart research report added to the broad database managed by Market Research Hub (MRH). This study is titled “Biomarkers in the Central Nervous System”, which tends to deliver in-depth knowledge associated to the Biomarkers in the Central Nervous System for the present and forecasted period. Furthermore, the report examines the target market based on market size, revenue and geography; making it quite useful for the readers.

Summary

Biomarkers in CNS are expected to be an area that will witness strong growth in the future due to factors such as deeper understanding of the underlying disease pathology, advancements in technologies, and potential of these biomarkers that can contribute to targeted therapy. Biomarkers in CNS targeting a number of neurology indications are being developed; however, the most common ones are Alzheimers disease (AD), Schizophrenia and Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

“Biomarkers in the Central Nervous System”, report provides an overview of current clinical and product development trends for Biomarkers in CNS within the 8MM (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, US, Japan, China), including analysis of the most common targets and molecule types that are being evaluated among the current biomarkers, focus on product development in indications such as AD, Schizophrenia MS, and unmet needs within biomarkers in CNS.

Scope

– Quotes from 6 key opinion leaders (3 US, 1 EU, 2 Japan) and 2 payers (1 US and 1 UK)

– Summary of biomarkers product definitions and classifications

– Overview of common targets and molecule types among current biomarkers, with focus on product development in AD, Schizophrenia and MS

– Trends in ongoing clinical trials in biomarkers in CNS based on sponsor type, and phase of development

– Call-outs of key information and details

– Insight from GlobalDatas specialist neurology analysts.

Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1 Abbreviations

1.2 Related Reports

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Findings

2.2 KOL and Payer Insights

3. Introduction and Classification of Biomarkers

3.1 Definition of Biomarker

3.2 Type of Biomarkers

3.3 Biomarkers in CNS

3.4 KOL Perspectives

4. Biomarkers Support Technologies in CNS

4.1 Overview

4.2 Neuroimaging, Genomics and Proteomics

4.3 Epigenetic, Metabolomics and Transcriptomics

4.4 Lipidomics and Immune system

4.5 Biomarkers Diagnosis Methods in CNS

4.6 KOL Perspectives

5. Assessment of Clinical Trials Involving Biomarkers in the 8MM

5.1 Pipeline Overview 8MM

5.2 Biomarkers Trials – Top Indications in CNS in the 8MM

5.3 Clinical Trials – Leading Industry Sponsors in the 8MM

6. Indication-Specific Overview: Alzheimers Disease

6.1 Overview

6.2 Epidemiology

6.3 Global Statistic Biomarkers in AD

6.4 Biomarkers in AD

6.5 Neuroimaging in AD

6.6 Amyloid Biomarkers

6.7 AD Biomarkers Products

6.8 CSF Amyloid Based Tests

6.9 Blood Tests

6.10 Tau Biomarkers

6.11 Genetic Biomarkers

6.12 Unmet needs and Challenges in AD Biomarkers

6.13 KOL Perspectives

7. Indication-Specific Overview: Schizophrenia

7.1 Overview

7.2 Epidemiology

7.3 Global Statistic Biomarkers in Schizophrenia

7.4 Biomarkers in Schizophrenia

7.5 Neuroimaging in Schizophrenia

7.6 Genetic and Epigenetic Biomarkers in Schizophrenia

7.7 Protein Biomarkers in Schizophrenia

7.8 Metabolic and Other Biomarkers in Schizophrenia

7.9 Unmet needs and Challenges in Schizophrenia Biomarkers

7.10 KOL Perspectives

8. Indication-Specific Overview: Multiple Sclerosis

8.1 Overview

8.2 Epidemiology

