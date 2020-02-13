Biomarker – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2023

New Study On “2019-2023 Biomarker Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

The key factors contributing to the growth of the global biomarker market include high prevalence of chronic diseases, rising adoption of biomarker for diagnostic applications, high government funding for cancer research and clinical trials, increasing application in drug discovery and development. High investments cost and low-cost benefit ratio and technical issue such sample collection and storage are restraining the growth of the biomarker market. however, introduction of new technologies such as digital biomarker and rising adoption in personalized medicine are creating opportunities for the market.

The global biomarker market is segmented on the basis of type, application, disease and end user. On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into genomic and protein biomarker. The application segment is bifurcated into drug discovery and development, diagnostic, prognostic, predictive and others (risk assessment). The disease segment is bifurcated into cancer biomarker, cardiac biomarker, renal biomarker, central nervous system disease and others (NASH). The end user segment is bifurcated into hospitals, diagnostic centre and research institute.

The global biomarker market is further analyzed on the basis of the geographical regions that are contributing significantly towards the growth of the market. North America holds a dominant position in the global biomarker market, followed by Europe. This is mainly due to high prevalence of chronic diseases and rising adoption of biomarker technology for diagnostic applications significantly contributing towards the market growth in the region. The Asia pacific is projected to exhibit the fastest growth in the global biomarker market over the forecast period. This is due to high government funding for cancer research and clinical trials and high prevalence of chronic disease.

Some of the key players operating in the global biomarker market are Abbott laboratories, Qiagen NV, PerkinElmer Inc., Bio-Rad laboratories and others. In order to sustain in the competitive market, these players adopt various strategies such as Acquisitions, mergers, expansions, joint ventures and product development for the growth of the market.

Research Methodology

The market study of biomarker market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report country level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior, and macro-economic factors. Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity in our reports.

Secondary sources include:

• Financial reports of companies involved in the market

• Authentic Public Databases such as WHO, American Cancer Society and others

• Whitepapers, research-papers, and news blogs

• Company websites and their product catalogue

The report is intended pharmaceutical company and Research institute for overall market analysis, and competitive analysis. The report provides in-depth analysis on pricing, market size, intended quality of the product preferred by consumers, initial norms and vehicle segment. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models such as PEST analysis, Porter five analysis delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

Market Segmentation:

Global biomarker market is segmented on the basis of regional outlook and following segments:

1. Global Biomarker Market Research and Analysis, By Type

2. Global Biomarker Market Research and Analysis, By Application

3. Global Biomarker Market Research and Analysis, By Disease

4. Global Biomarker Market Research and Analysis, By End User

5. Global Biomarker Market Research and Analysis, By Region

THE REPORT COVERS:

• Comprehensive research methodology of global biomarker market.

• This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

• Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global biomarker market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global biomarker market.

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

