Biomarker Deals -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Over the last decade, biomarker research has become one of the essential aspects not only of the in vitro diagnostics industry but an important component of the drug discovery and development process. Moreover, with the growing trend in personalized medicine and companion diagnostics, the use of biomarkers is becoming obligatory in management of certain diseases, such as cancer drug regimen.
Report Scope:
This report represents a current and important business tool to evaluate terms and conditions of licensing, acquisitions and partnerships deals in the biomarker sector. The geographic scope of this study covers the U. S. and companies worldwide. The report identifies the main elements in licensing, acquisitions and partnership deals in the biomarker industry.
Report Includes:
– 43 data tables and 42 additional tables
– An overview of the current state of the biomarker industry, recent licensing deals, and collaborations and acquisitions in the market, including detailed analysis of deals structure and their potential values
– Information about significant players in this field of study, trends and obstacles, and other information affecting biomarker market development
– Review of business terms and conditions of deals in the biomarker market, with focus on major trends in biomarker deal making, the companies involved and analysis of further potential in out-licensing, collaboration and acquisition opportunities
– Essential information to a prospective dealmaker about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of biomarker technologies and products.
– Identification of the main elements in licensing, acquisitions and partnership deals in the biomarker industry
– Coverage of research methodology employing a triangulating approach and significant details of patent search and analysis, clinical trial search and analysis et al.
– Details of various types of biomarkers deals and milestone payments and their value in different deals
– Examination of competitive landscape and detailed profiles of major companies developing biomarkers, including bioMérieux SA, IntegraGen SA, MDxHealth, Myriad Genetics, Protagen AG and Qiagen
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources and Methodology
Intended Audience
Analyst’s Credentials
BCC Custom Research
Related BCC Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Biomarker Definition and Classification
Biomarker Applications
Biomarker Identification and Detection Technologies
Steps in Biomarker Development
Biomarker Market Analysis and Evaluation
Global Biomarker Market Value and its Segmentation
Oncology-Related Biomarkers Sector
Cardiovascular Diseases Biomarker Sector
Neurological Disorders and Other Diseases Biomarkers Sector
Market Participants in the Biomarkers Space
Chapter 4 Biomarkers Market – Licensing, Acquisitions, Collaborations Deal Analysis
Licensing Deals in the Biomarkers Market, 2008-2018
Licensing Deal Definition and General Structure
Valuation and Payment Structure
Analysis of Licensing Deals in the Biomarkers Market, 2008-2018
Acquisition Deals in the Biomarkers Market, 2008-2018
Acquisition Deal Definition and General Structure
Analysis of Acquisition Deals in the Biomarkers Market, 2008-2018
Partnerships/Collaboration Deals in the Biomarkers Market, 2008-2018
Collaboration Deal Definition and General Structure
Analysis of Partnership/collaboration Deals in the Biomarkers Market, 2008-2018
Analysis of Different Aspects of Licensing, Acquisition and Collaboration Deals in the Biomarkers Market
Analysis of Licensing Deals Structure in the Biomarkers Market, 2008-2018
Analysis of Acquisition Deals Structure in the Biomarkers Market, 2008-2018
Analysis of Collaboration Deals Structure in the Biomarkers Market, 2008-2018
Biomarker Market Participants Active in Licensing, Acquisitions and Partnership/Collaboration Deals, 2008-2018
Qiagen
bioMerieux
MDxHealth
Myriad Genetics
Chapter 5 Impact of Other Markets and Clinical Trials on Licensing, Acquisition and Collaborations in the Biomarkers Market
Cancer Diagnostics as Market Potential for Exosome-Based Diagnostics Product Development
Prostate Cancer as Potential for Biomarker Development
Breast Cancer as Potential for Biomarker Development
Bladder Cancer as Potential for Biomarker Development
Ovarian Cancer as Potential for Biomarker Development
Lung Cancer as Potential for Biomarker Development
CNS Disorders and Neurodegeneration Diseases as Market Potential for Biomarker Development
Cardiovascular Diseases as Market Potential for Biomarker Development
Organ Transplantation as Market Potential for Biomarker Development in Immune Disorders
Clinical Trials as Indicator for Biomarker Market Development
Chapter 6 Patent Review/New Developments
Chapter 7 Market Summary
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
BIOMERIEUX S.A.
INTEGRAGEN SA
MDX HEALTH
MYRIAD GENETICS
PROTAGEN AG
QIAGEN
