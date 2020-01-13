Biomarker Deals -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Biomarker Deals Industry

Over the last decade, biomarker research has become one of the essential aspects not only of the in vitro diagnostics industry but an important component of the drug discovery and development process. Moreover, with the growing trend in personalized medicine and companion diagnostics, the use of biomarkers is becoming obligatory in management of certain diseases, such as cancer drug regimen.

Report Scope:

This report represents a current and important business tool to evaluate terms and conditions of licensing, acquisitions and partnerships deals in the biomarker sector. The geographic scope of this study covers the U. S. and companies worldwide. The report identifies the main elements in licensing, acquisitions and partnership deals in the biomarker industry.

Report Includes:

– 43 data tables and 42 additional tables

– An overview of the current state of the biomarker industry, recent licensing deals, and collaborations and acquisitions in the market, including detailed analysis of deals structure and their potential values

– Information about significant players in this field of study, trends and obstacles, and other information affecting biomarker market development

– Review of business terms and conditions of deals in the biomarker market, with focus on major trends in biomarker deal making, the companies involved and analysis of further potential in out-licensing, collaboration and acquisition opportunities

– Essential information to a prospective dealmaker about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of biomarker technologies and products.

– Identification of the main elements in licensing, acquisitions and partnership deals in the biomarker industry

– Coverage of research methodology employing a triangulating approach and significant details of patent search and analysis, clinical trial search and analysis et al.

– Details of various types of biomarkers deals and milestone payments and their value in different deals

– Examination of competitive landscape and detailed profiles of major companies developing biomarkers, including bioMérieux SA, IntegraGen SA, MDxHealth, Myriad Genetics, Protagen AG and Qiagen

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources and Methodology

Intended Audience

Analyst’s Credentials

BCC Custom Research

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Biomarker Definition and Classification

Biomarker Applications

Biomarker Identification and Detection Technologies

Steps in Biomarker Development

Biomarker Market Analysis and Evaluation

Global Biomarker Market Value and its Segmentation

Oncology-Related Biomarkers Sector

Cardiovascular Diseases Biomarker Sector

Neurological Disorders and Other Diseases Biomarkers Sector

Market Participants in the Biomarkers Space

Chapter 4 Biomarkers Market – Licensing, Acquisitions, Collaborations Deal Analysis

Licensing Deals in the Biomarkers Market, 2008-2018

Licensing Deal Definition and General Structure

Valuation and Payment Structure

Analysis of Licensing Deals in the Biomarkers Market, 2008-2018

Acquisition Deals in the Biomarkers Market, 2008-2018

Acquisition Deal Definition and General Structure

Analysis of Acquisition Deals in the Biomarkers Market, 2008-2018

Partnerships/Collaboration Deals in the Biomarkers Market, 2008-2018

Collaboration Deal Definition and General Structure

Analysis of Partnership/collaboration Deals in the Biomarkers Market, 2008-2018

Analysis of Different Aspects of Licensing, Acquisition and Collaboration Deals in the Biomarkers Market

Analysis of Licensing Deals Structure in the Biomarkers Market, 2008-2018

Analysis of Acquisition Deals Structure in the Biomarkers Market, 2008-2018

Analysis of Collaboration Deals Structure in the Biomarkers Market, 2008-2018

Biomarker Market Participants Active in Licensing, Acquisitions and Partnership/Collaboration Deals, 2008-2018

Qiagen

bioMerieux

MDxHealth

Myriad Genetics

Chapter 5 Impact of Other Markets and Clinical Trials on Licensing, Acquisition and Collaborations in the Biomarkers Market

Cancer Diagnostics as Market Potential for Exosome-Based Diagnostics Product Development

Prostate Cancer as Potential for Biomarker Development

Breast Cancer as Potential for Biomarker Development

Bladder Cancer as Potential for Biomarker Development

Ovarian Cancer as Potential for Biomarker Development

Lung Cancer as Potential for Biomarker Development

CNS Disorders and Neurodegeneration Diseases as Market Potential for Biomarker Development

Cardiovascular Diseases as Market Potential for Biomarker Development

Organ Transplantation as Market Potential for Biomarker Development in Immune Disorders

Clinical Trials as Indicator for Biomarker Market Development

Chapter 6 Patent Review/New Developments

Chapter 7 Market Summary

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

BIOMERIEUX S.A.

INTEGRAGEN SA

MDX HEALTH

MYRIAD GENETICS

PROTAGEN AG

QIAGEN

Continued…

