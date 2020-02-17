BIOLOGICS AND BIOSIMILARS MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018-2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Biologics and Biosimilars Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports tits database.

Biologics and Biosimilars Market:

Executive Summary

Global Biologics and Biosimilars Market valued approximately USD xxx billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.2% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The Biologics and Biosimilars market is developing and expanding at a significant pace. The Biologics are mainly the medicines which are made from living cells through an highly complex manufacturing processes & must be administered and monitored under careful conditions. The Biologics are precisely utilized to prevent, diagnose, Treat and cure a variety of chronic and infectious diseases which mainly include Chronic Kidney Diseases, Cancer and autoimmune diseases. The biosimilar is exactly what its name implies that it is a biologic which is similar to another biologic drug which has been already approved by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA). In the present scenario, under United States Law, a biosimilar is specifically approved based on a showing that is highly similar to an already FDA approved biological product which is commonly known as reference product. It could not have an clinically meaningful differences in terms of safety & effectiveness from the reference product. The demand of Biologics and biosimilar is on the constant rise owing to the factors which includes rise in the prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases such as Cancer and Cardiovascular diseases, surge in the geriatric population, novel research & development advanced drugs along with escalating number of clinical trails on the globe. However, the manufacturing concerns or issues owing to complexity of drug molecules are hindering the growth of market. The surge in the research & development investments and activities considering the field of pharmaceuticals along with increase in the therapeutical applications are expected to offer new opportunities for the growth of biologics and biosimilars market on the global scenario.

The regional analysis of Global Biologics and Biosimilars Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Antibody

Hormone

Growth Factors

Other

By Applications:

Tumor

Diabetes

Cardiovascular

Haemophilia

Other

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The leading market players mainly include-

Roche

Amgen

AbbVie

Sanofi-Aventis

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer

Novo Nordisk

Eli Lily

Novartis

Merck

Dong Bao

Ganlee

United Laboratories

Target Audience of the Global Biologics and Biosimilars Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

