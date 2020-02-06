Biologics and Biosimilars 2019 Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, key Players Analysis, Applications, Forecasts to 2024

Biologics and Biosimilars Industry 2019

A biologic is a medicine made using a living system, and historically this was often an animal. Most products being developed as biosimilars are recombinant proteins, or proteins derived from genetically engineered DNA. In this report is a biologic defined as proteins, peptides, hormones or antibodies drugs production by bio-engineered technology, but does not include a vaccine.

Scope of the Report:

Most of biologics manufacturer are concentrated in US, Germany,UK and other developed countries. But in biosimilars industry the situation is different, manufacturer in developing countries play a very important role.

Through the research we tend to believe that the growth of biologics industry maybe slow but high profits during the period of patent may attractive. As to biosimilars, now is a changce for newcomers and they will greatly change the industry.

The worldwide market for Biologics and Biosimilars is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 272400 million US$ in 2024, from 209400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Biologics and Biosimilars in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Roche

Amgen

AbbVie

Sanofi-Aventis

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer

Novo Nordisk

Eli Lilly

Novartis

Merck

3sbio

Changchun High Tech

CP Guojian

Biotech

Gelgen

Innovent

Dong Bao

Ganlee

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Monoclonal Antibodies

Interferon

Erythropoietin

Insulin

Vaccines

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Tumor

Diabetes

Cardiovascular

Hemophilia

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Biologics and Biosimilars product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Biologics and Biosimilars, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Biologics and Biosimilars in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Biologics and Biosimilars competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

……..

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Biologics and Biosimilars Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Monoclonal Antibodies

1.2.2 Interferon

1.2.3 Erythropoietin

1.2.4 Insulin

1.2.5 Vaccines

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Tumor

1.3.2 Diabetes

1.3.3 Cardiovascular

1.3.4 Hemophilia

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Roche

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Biologics and Biosimilars Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Roche Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Amgen

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Biologics and Biosimilars Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Amgen Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 AbbVie

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Biologics and Biosimilars Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 AbbVie Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Sanofi-Aventis

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Biologics and Biosimilars Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Sanofi-Aventis Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Johnson & Johnson

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Biologics and Biosimilars Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Johnson & Johnson Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued……

