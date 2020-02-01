Biologics 2017 Global Market Expected to Reach $172.25 Billion at CAGR of 8.11% by Forecasts 2022

The Biologics industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Biologics market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 8.11% from 108050 million $ in 2013 to 136520 million $ in 2016, The analysts believe that in the next few years, Biologics market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2021, The market size of the Biologics will reach 172250 million $.

This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

Roche

Amgen

AbbVie

Sanofi-Aventis

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer

Novo Nordisk

Eli Lilly

Novartis

Merck

3sbio

Changchun High Tech

CP Guojian

Biotech

Gelgen

Innovent

Dong Bao

Ganlee

United Laboratories

Skye Biologics

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Product Type Segmentation (Antibody, Hormone, Growth Factors, , )

Industry Segmentation (Tumor, Diabetes, Cardiovascular, Hemophilia, )

Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Section 1 Biologics Product Definition

Section 2 Global Biologics Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

2.1 Global Manufacturer Biologics Shipments

2.2 Global Manufacturer Biologics Business Revenue

2.3 Global Biologics Market Overview

Section 3 Manufacturer Biologics Business Introduction

3.1 Roche Biologics Business Introduction

3.1.1 Roche Biologics Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2013-2016

3.1.2 Roche Biologics Business Distribution by Region

3.1.3 Roche Interview Record

3.1.4 Roche Biologics Business Profile

3.1.5 Roche Biologics Product Specification

3.2 Amgen Biologics Business Introduction

3.2.1 Amgen Biologics Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2013-2016

3.2.2 Amgen Biologics Business Distribution by Region

3.2.3 Interview Record

3.2.4 Amgen Biologics Business Overview

3.2.5 Amgen Biologics Product Specification

3.3 AbbVie Biologics Business Introduction

3.3.1 AbbVie Biologics Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2013-2016

3.3.2 AbbVie Biologics Business Distribution by Region

3.3.3 Interview Record

3.3.4 AbbVie Biologics Business Overview

3.3.5 AbbVie Biologics Product Specification

…

3.4 Sanofi-Aventis Biologics Business Introduction

3.5 Johnson & Johnson Biologics Business Introduction

3.6 Pfizer Biologics Business Introduction

Section 4 Global Biologics Market Segmentation (Region Level)

Section 5 Global Biologics Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

5.1 Global Biologics Market Segmentation (Product Type Level) Market Size 2013-2016

5.2 Different Biologics Product Type Price 2013-2016

5.3 Global Biologics Market Segmentation (Product Type Level) Analysis

Section 6 Global Biologics Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

6.1 Global Biologics Market Segmentation (Industry Level) Market Size 2013-2016

6.2 Different Industry Price 2013-2016

6.3 Global Biologics Market Segmentation (Industry Level) Analysis

Section 7 Global Biologics Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

7.1 Global Biologics Market Segmentation (Channel Level) Sales Volume and Share 2013-2016

7.2 Global Biologics Market Segmentation (Channel Level) Analysis

Section 8 Biologics Market Forecast 2017-2021

Section 9 Biologics Segmentation Product Type

9.1 Antibody Product Introduction

9.2 Hormone Product Introduction

9.3 Growth Factors Product Introduction

Section 10 Biologics Segmentation Industry

10.1 Tumor Clients

10.2 Diabetes Clients

10.3 Cardiovascular Clients

10.4 Hemophilia Clients

Section 11 Biologics Cost of Production Analysis

11.1 Raw Material Cost Analysis

11.2 Technology Cost Analysis

11.3 Labor Cost Analysis

11.4 Cost Overview

Section 12 Conclusion

..…..Continued

