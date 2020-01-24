Biological Safety Testing Market 2019 Evolution: Evolving Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis 2024

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Biological Safety Testing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2024” to its huge collection of research reports.

This report on biological safety testing market studies the current as well as future prospects of the market globally. The stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in the manufacture and commercialization of various biological safety testing instrument and products as well as new entrants planning to enter this market. This report comprises an elaborate executive summary along with a market snapshot providing overall information of various segments and sub-segments considered within the scope of the study. This section also provides the overall information and data analysis of the global biological safety testing market with respect to the leading market segments based on major products, applications and geographies.



Global Biological Safety Testing Market: Key Segments

The global biological safety testing market is divided into: by product, by test type, by application and by geography. Product type segment of tissue market was divided into instruments and reagents & kits. On the basis of test type the biological safety testing market is classified as Endotoxin Tests, Sterility Tests, Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests, Bioburden Tests, Residual Host Contaminant Detection Tests, Adventitious Agent Detection Tests, Other Tests (Toxicity tests, Stability tests, etc.). On the basis of application the biological safety testing market is classified as Vaccines & Therapeutics, Blood & Blood Products, Tissue & Tissue Products, Stem Cell Products, Gene Therapy, and Cellular Therapy. Vaccines & Therapeutics and Blood & Blood Products.

The global Biological safety testing market has been segmented as follows:

Biological safety testing Market, by Product Type

Instruments

Biological Safety Cabinet (class I, class II, class III)

Autoclaves

Laboratory Centrifuges

Others

Reagent & Kits

Biological safety testing Market, by Test Type

Endotoxin Tests

Sterility Tests

Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests

Bioburden Tests

Residual Host Contaminant Detection Tests

Adventitious Agent Detection Tests

Other Tests (Toxicity tests, Stability tests, etc.)

Biological safety testing Market, By Application



Vaccines & Therapeutics

Blood & Blood Products

Tissue & Tissue Products

Stem Cell Products

Gene Therapy

Cellular Therapy



Global Biological Safety Testing Market: Scope of the Report

The market overview section of the report explores the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that currently have a strong impact on the global biological safety testing market and could influence the market in the near future. Market attractiveness analysis has been provided in all the sections of the report in order to explain the intensity of competition in the market across different products/materials/technologies/end-users/geographies. The competitive scenario among different market players is evaluated through market share analysis in the competition landscape section of the report. The section also includes completion matrix that analyzes the competition among some of the top global players operating in the market. All these factors would help market players to take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their positions and expand their shares in the global market.



Global Biological Safety Testing Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the biological safety testing market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America. Each regional market for biological safety testing market has been further categorized into major product, applications, material, and end-user segments considered within the scope of the study. Key country (U.S., Canada, Japan, Germany, France, U.K., Australia, Canada, China, Brazil, Mexico, India, etc.) market revenues have also been provided in different regional sections within the report. Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn and volume in terms of units for the period from 2014 to 2025 along with CAGR % from 2016 to 2025 are provided for all the regions and nations considering 2016 as the base year.



Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report profiles key manufacturers in the biological safety testing market based on various attributes such as company details, SWOT analysis, strategic overview, financials, and business overview. Major players profiled in this report include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Merck KGaA, Lonza Group, Avance Biosciences, SGS SA, WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman) Inc., Toxikon, Inc., Nordic Scientific & Natural Solutions AB, Paragon Bioservices, Inc., and NuAire.

