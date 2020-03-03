Biologic Injectors Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2028

Biologic injectors are the injecting devices used to deliver drugs and other substances for biological purposes. Biological products such as drugs, growth hormones, antibodies and other complex biological molecules are administered into the body of an organism through biologic injectors. Biologic injectors are basically used for the treatment of various diseases.

Biologic injectors offer different methods of administration such as simple piston, gas, jet and others. They can also be used for the storage or handling of biological molecules. Accurate dosing is one the most important advantages offered by biologic injectors. Thus, the risk of overdose of a drug is significantly reduced with the use of biologic injectors, which is considered as a major advantage of biologics injectors. Biologic injectors can be used for the delivery of general drug or any drug of a specific product line. They can be used for the administration of single doses or multiple doses and the dosage of the drug can be adjusted by the user.

Biologic Injectors Market: Drivers and Restraints

The increasing demand for drug delivery is expected to be the major factor driving the growth of the biologic injectors market over the forecast period. The introduction of disposable and reusable biologic injectors is expected to drive the growth of the biologic injectors market. The incidences of cancer, brain diseases and heart diseases are increasing, which is significantly driving the growth of the biologic injectors market .This in turn is expected to increase the revenue share of the biologic injectors market. Biologic injectors are associated with the accurate dosing of drugs and prevention of sharp injuries.

On the other hand, the difficulties associated with the delivery of highly viscous drugs can restrain the biologic injectors market .Other factors such as risk of infection at the site of administration may also hinder the growth of the biologic injectors market.

Biologic Injectors Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global biologic injectors market can be segmented on the basis of treatment, indication, distribution channel and geography.

Based on application, the global biologic injectors market has been segmented as:

Oncology

Cardiology

Autoimmune

Pain management

Others

Based on distribution channel, the global biologic injectors market has been segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

Others

Biologic Injectors Market: Overview

The global market for biologic injectors is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. Biologic injectors find a vast range of applications such as oncology, cardiology, autoimmune disorders and many others. Based on distribution channel, the biologic injectors market has been segmented into hospitals, pharmacies and various other drug stores. Drug delivery is one of the main applications where biologic injectors play an important role.

Biologic Injectors Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global biologic injectors market has been segmented into viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be the dominant region in the global biologic injectors market, owing to advancements in healthcare technologies in the region. Europe is expected to hold the second large share in the global biologic injectors market throughout the forecast period.

Biologic Injectors Market: Market Participants

The global market for biologic injectors is highly fragmented. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global biologic injectors market are Roche, Abbott, Schott, Nipro, Ompi, Becton and Dickinson & Co., Bayer AG, Pfizer, Inc., Bristol-Myer Squibb, Novartis International AG, Novartis AG and others.

