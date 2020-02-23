Bioliquid Heat and Power Generation Market: The Industry is Booming Worldwide with Key Players- Ensyn Fuels, Bunge, Biox, MBP Group, REG Power Management

Bioliquid Heat & Power Generation Market Research Report: Information by Type (Bioethanol and Biodiesel), by Application (Power Generation and Heat Generation), and Region – Global Forecast till 2023

Bioliquid Heat & Power Generation Market Scenario

Global Bioliquid Heat & Power Generation Market is expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period due to the fact that Brazil and the US are the largest producers of ethanol, but the strong production growth can be seen in China, India, and Thailand, among other developing countries. Bioliquids are fuels made from biomass for energy purposes including heating and generating power. Bioliquids have high energy density and having been used for many years. The bioliquid as a technology is well established and can be used on demand, reacting quickly to changes in demand for power. Bioliquids have the capability to reduce dependency on foreign oil and reduces the green-house gas emissions.

Need to reduce carbon emissions, availability of advanced technology to convert feedstock to liquid biofuels, and easy feedstock availability are some of the factors driving the bioliquid heat & power generation market. Europe continues to be the world’s largest biodiesel producer. According to European Biodiesel Board, the production capacity of biodiesel in Europe was approximately 21,119 thousand tonnes. The major bioenergy producing countries in Europe are Brazil, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, and Austria.

Industry Segmentation

The global bioliquid heat & power generation market has been segmented based on type, application, and region.

Based on type, the market has been classified into bioethanol and biodiesel. Bioethanol segment is leading the market owing to its various advantages over biodiesel. For instance, bioethanol contains 35% oxygen and adding oxygen to fuel results in complete fuel combustion, thus reducing harmful tailpipe emissions

Based on application, the bioliquid heat & power generation market is segmented into heat production and power generation. The heat production segment is expected to dominate the bioliquid heat & power generation market due to the easy availability of feedstocks for heat production.

Regional Outlook

By region, the bioliquid heat & power generation industry is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Europe held the largest market share of the global Bioliquid Heat & Power Generation market in 2017. The growth of bioliquids in the region can be attributed to the increasing focus on the renewable energy sector, of which bioliquid is a part. The market in Europe is expected to dominate the global bioliquid heat and power generation market by 2023. The growing market in this region can be attributed to the increasing focus on the renewable energy sector, of which bioliquid is a part. Countries such as Germany, the UK, and France are the key markets for bioliquid heat and power generation in Europe. The stringent regulatory framework regarding bioliquids in the region is expected to drive the market in Europe.

