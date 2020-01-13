Bioinformatics -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Bioinformatics Industry

Bioinformatics is the science of managing, analyzing, storing and merging biological data using advanced computing techniques. It requires a multidisciplinary approach and draws information from different disciplines to make vast, diverse and complex life science data more understandable and useful. The rapid growth in raw data generation and advances in IT software and infrastructure have enabled researchers to integrate disparate data sets in order to decipher complex biological processes and develop predictive models of disease, for the purposes of identifying and validating novel bio markers and developing precision medicines.

The global bioinformatics market was estimated to be worth REDACTED in 2016, and it is forecast to increase to about REDACTED by 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED. It attracts considerable funding from governments, and it is driven by applications across many sectors, including biotechnology, pharmaceutical agriculture, food safety, chemical and manuf acturing.

Since scientists unraveled the blueprint of the human genome more than 10 years ago, they have been exploring new ways to utilize “omic” data to understand more complex diseases. Researchers are eager to analyze as many different types of data as possible to gain a better understanding of that which is happening at the cellular and molecular levels. Service providers have developed new analytical tools and IT infrastructures to enable scientists to interrogate complex data sources, and quickly and efficiently disseminate information for better decision-making to achieve this goal.

More recently, improvements in cloud computing capabilities, advances in data analysis software services and the growth of NGS technologies have helped to expand the evaluation of available datasets, allowing researchers to build systems biology models of various diseases.

Report Scope:

The scope of the study encompasses the global bioinformatics market based on geography, category and application. It provides a detailed analysis of recent advances in omic technologies and examines their impact on the bioinformatics market. It discusses the ways in which bioinformatics has been utilized by the pharma and biotech industry to streamline the research and development (R&D) process and improve efficiencies. It provides a detailed analysis of the leading countries, companies and technologies that will drive the field forward.

Report Includes:

– 28 data tables and 72 additional tables

– An overview of the global market for bioinformatic technologies and their applications

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– Discussion of the goal of bioinformatics and their role in systems biology

– Insight into the application of bioinformatics on drug development, including cheminformatics, next-generation sequencing, metagenomics and data management systems

– Detailed profiles of major companies in the market, including 3rd Millennium, Inc., Biomatters Ltd., Compugen Ltd., DNASTAR, Inc., and Illumina, Inc.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Intended Audience

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst’s Credentials

BCC Custom Research

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Global Bioinformatics Market: Overview

Chapter 4 Bioinformatics: Data Generation and Data Management

Chapter 5 Bioinformatics: Data Analysis and Software

Chapter 6 Bioinformatics: Data Processing and Storage

Chapter 7 Bioinformatics: Sequencing Services and Platforms

Chapter 8 Bioinformatics: Sequencing Applications

Chapter 9 Bioinformatic Applications in Pharmaceutical R&D

Chapter 10 Market Trends and Analysis

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

3RD MILLENNIUM, INC.

BIOMATTERS LTD.

COMPUGEN LTD.

DASSAULT SYSTEMES BIOVIA

DNASTAR, INC.

GENEDATA AG

GENEVA BIOFORMATICS (GENEBIO) SA

GENOLOGICS LIFESCIENCES SOFTWARE, INC.

GENOMATIX SOFTWARE GMBH

GNS HEALTHCARE, INC.

GVK BIOSCIENCES PRIVATE LTD.

INTE:LIGAND SOFTWARE ENTWICKLUNGS UND CONSULTING GMBH

ILLUMINA, INC.

MACVECTOR, INC.

MOLECULAR CONNECTIONS PRIVATE LTD.

MOLECULAR NETWORKS GMBH

NONLINEAR DYNAMICS LTD.

OCIMUM BIOSOLUTIONS LTD.

PERKIN ELMER INFORMATICS, INC.

PERSONALIS, INC.

QLUCORE AB

REAL TIME GENOMICS, INC.

SMARTGENE SERVICES SARL

STRAND LIFE SCIENCES

SYNGENE INTERNATIONA

