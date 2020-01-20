BIOGAS AND BIOMETHANE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, KEY DEVELOPMENTS, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2025

Global Biogas and Biomethane Market
This report studies the global Biogas and Biomethane market status and forecast, categorizes the global Biogas and Biomethane market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Gasrec Ltd.
EnviTech Biogas AG
PlanET Biogas Global GmbH
CNG Services Ltd
SGN
Future Biogas Limited
VERBIO
MagneGas
Gazasia Ltd
Biogas Products Ltd.
Schmack Carbotech GmbH
SoCalGas
ETW ENERGIETECHNIK GMBH
ORBITAL
J V Energen
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Fermentation
Gasification
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Power Generation
Automotive
Residential
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Biogas and Biomethane capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Biogas and Biomethane manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Biogas and Biomethane are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Biogas and Biomethane Manufacturers
Biogas and Biomethane Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Biogas and Biomethane Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, Research offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Biogas and Biomethane market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
Table of Contents
Global Biogas and Biomethane Market Research Report 2018
1 Biogas and Biomethane Market Overview
7 Global Biogas and Biomethane Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Gasrec Ltd.
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Biogas and Biomethane Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Gasrec Ltd. Biogas and Biomethane Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 EnviTech Biogas AG
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Biogas and Biomethane Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 EnviTech Biogas AG Biogas and Biomethane Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 PlanET Biogas Global GmbH
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Biogas and Biomethane Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 PlanET Biogas Global GmbH Biogas and Biomethane Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 CNG Services Ltd
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Biogas and Biomethane Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 CNG Services Ltd Biogas and Biomethane Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
Continued……
