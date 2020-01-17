Biofuels Market Market 2019: Worldwide Industry Share, Size, Key Vendors, Growth Drivers, Regional, And Competitive Landscape Forecast To 2022

Biofuels Market market reports provides a comprehensive overview of the global market size and share. Biofuels Market market data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization

Biofuels Market Industry Overview:

Biofuels are non-fossil fuels. They are energy carriers that store the energy derived from organic materials (biomass), including plant materials and animal waste. First-generation biofuels are currently produced from food crops such as sugar cane and rapeseed. They include bioethanol (made from sugars and starch) and biodiesel (made from vegetable oil). Second-generation biofuels are under development and will be derived from non-food plant matter such as crop residues and agricultural or municipal wastes. They include bioethanol made from cellulosic materials such as straw or wood.

The global Biofuels market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and with a CAGR if xx% between 2019-2025.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Bioethanol

Biodiesel

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Industrial fuels

Transportation fuels

Chemical industry

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Poet

ADM

Valero

Green Plains

Flint Hills Resources

Abengoa Bioenergy

Pacific Ethanol

CropEnergies

Raizen

Cargill

The Andersons

BP

Big River Resources

Vivergo

Jilin Fuel Ethanol

China Agri-Industries Holdings

Tianguan Group

COFCO Biochemical (AnHui)



