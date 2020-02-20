BIOFUELS AND BIODIESEL MARKET 2018 GLOBAL TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, AND MARKET FORECAST TO 2025

This report provides in depth study of “Biofuels and Biodiesel Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Biofuels and Biodiesel Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Biofuels are considered renewable energies, emit less than fossil fuels, and have received increasing attention in the transition to a low-carbon economy. Bioethanol (aka ethanol) is the most well know biofuel and is an alcohol produced from corn, sorghum, potatoes, wheat, sugar cane, even cornstalks and vegetable waste. It is commonly blended with gasoline. Biodiesel is oil from plants or animals used as an alternative to or blended with petroleum diesel in automobiles and industrial fleets with diesel engines.

Biofuels are gaining importance in recent years due to their low carbon emissions, government support, growing automobile industry, volatile and rising crude oil prices, and energy sustainability with new opportunities resulting in scaling up production with utilization of new feed stocks like jatropha and algae for biodiesel and cellulosic feed stocks for bioethanol. Technologies mainly used for bioethanol production is fermentation and for biodiesel, and esterification.

Global Biofuels and Biodiesel market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Biofuels and Biodiesel.

This report researches the worldwide Biofuels and Biodiesel market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Biofuels and Biodiesel breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Biofuels and Biodiesel capacity, production, value, price and market share of Biofuels and Biodiesel in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Diester Industries

Neste Oil Rotterdam

ADM

Infinita Renovables

Biopetrol

Cargill

Ital Green Oil

Glencore

Louis Dreyfus

Renewable Energy Group

RBF Port Neches

Ag Processing

Elevance

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Evergreen Bio Fuels

Minnesota Soybean Processors

Caramuru

Jinergy

Hebei Jingu Group

Longyan Zhuoyue

Shandong Jinjiang

Poet

Valero

Green Plains

Flint Hills Resources

Abengoa Bioenergy

Pacific Ethanol

CropEnergies

Raizen

The Andersons

Request a free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3483100-global-biofuels-and-biodiesel-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Biofuels and Biodiesel Breakdown Data by Type

Bioethanol

Biodiesel

Biofuels and Biodiesel Breakdown Data by Application

Agriculture

Transportation

Chemical

Pharmaceuticals

Biofuels and Biodiesel Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Biofuels and Biodiesel Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Stakeholders

Biofuels and Biodiesel Manufacturers

Biofuels and Biodiesel Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Biofuels and Biodiesel Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Complete Report [email protected] https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3483100-global-biofuels-and-biodiesel-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Biofuels and Biodiesel Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Bioethanol

1.4.3 Biodiesel

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Agriculture

1.5.3 Transportation

1.5.4 Chemical

1.5.5 Pharmaceuticals

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Production

2.1.1 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Biofuels and Biodiesel Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Biofuels and Biodiesel Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Biofuels and Biodiesel Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Biofuels and Biodiesel Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Biofuels and Biodiesel Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Biofuels and Biodiesel Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Biofuels and Biodiesel Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Biofuels and Biodiesel Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Biofuels and Biodiesel Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…..

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Diester Industries

8.1.1 Diester Industries Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Biofuels and Biodiesel

8.1.4 Biofuels and Biodiesel Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Neste Oil Rotterdam

8.2.1 Neste Oil Rotterdam Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Biofuels and Biodiesel

8.2.4 Biofuels and Biodiesel Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 ADM

8.3.1 ADM Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Biofuels and Biodiesel

8.3.4 Biofuels and Biodiesel Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Infinita Renovables

8.4.1 Infinita Renovables Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Biofuels and Biodiesel

8.4.4 Biofuels and Biodiesel Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Biopetrol

8.5.1 Biopetrol Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Biofuels and Biodiesel

8.5.4 Biofuels and Biodiesel Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Cargill

8.6.1 Cargill Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Biofuels and Biodiesel

8.6.4 Biofuels and Biodiesel Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Ital Green Oil

8.7.1 Ital Green Oil Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Biofuels and Biodiesel

8.7.4 Biofuels and Biodiesel Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Glencore

8.8.1 Glencore Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Biofuels and Biodiesel

8.8.4 Biofuels and Biodiesel Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Louis Dreyfus

8.9.1 Louis Dreyfus Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Biofuels and Biodiesel

8.9.4 Biofuels and Biodiesel Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Renewable Energy Group

8.10.1 Renewable Energy Group Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Biofuels and Biodiesel

8.10.4 Biofuels and Biodiesel Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

Continued….

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com