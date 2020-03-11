Biodegradable Water Bottles Market Highlights Various Opportunities 2028 | Future Market Insights

Biodegradable water bottles market: Overview

According to the estimates, more than 8 million tonnes of plastic litter is dumped into the ocean every year, damaging aquatic life. One of the worst culprits of single-use plastic is plastic water bottles that are discarded as soon as the drink is finished. These plastic water bottles take between 400 to 1000 years to degrade. Introduction of biodegradable water bottles is a significant step towards curbing the pollution caused by plastic. Biodegradable water bottles are made from organic materials such as algae, bamboo, husks, bulrush, recycled paper, sugarcane pulp and biodegradable plastic bottles are made from PLA (polylactic acid), PHA (polyhydroxyalkanoates), and biodegradable PET. Biodegradable water bottles are an ideal choice as they decompose within 80 days. Biodegradable water bottles do not leave behind any micro-particles or leach heavy metals in the environment. These bottles are made from sustainable materials and do not use fossil fuel for its production. Biodegradable water bottles are considered a significant breakthrough in combating the trash problem that is plaguing the oceans. Biodegradable water bottles market is expected to increase as many companies will adopt an environmentally friendly packaging solution for storage and transport of water.

Biodegradable water bottles market: Dynamics

Half of all the plastic water bottles are used only once, and these bottles require three times the amount of water to produce a plastic bottle than it does to fill one. Biodegradable water bottles are an alternative measure against the traditional plastic bottles that are causing considerable damage to the environment. Biodegradable water bottles can degrade anywhere, be it on land or ocean. The growing environment protection awareness among people will help the biodegradable water bottles market to flourish. The global biodegradable market accounts for a share of less than 1% of the plastics market, but with an increase in R&D adopted by market players, the market is expected to grow steadily. Eco-friendly and cost-effective nature of the biodegradable water bottles drives the biodegradable water bottles market positively.

The urgent need to replace the amount of unreal plastic that is produced, used and thrown away will help in the significant growth of biodegradable water bottles market shortly. Biodegradable water bottles made from algae are purely vegan and edible. These bottles made from organic sources can withstand high levels of water exposure and are shatterproof. Soon other food grade companies are expected to adopt biodegradable bottle packaging solutions for items like juice, milk and other household products. There is growth in the demand for bottled water because of the hygienic and safe drinking solutions which will lead to a significant increase in the biodegradable water bottles market during the forecast period. However, beautiful transparent plastic water bottles are part of marketing and a primary restraint for the growth of biodegradable water bottles. Temperature specific biodegradable plastics degrade only at 50°C which is not possible inside the ocean; this might hamper the growth of biodegradable water bottles market.

Biodegradable water bottles market: Segmentation

Biodegradable water bottles market is segmented by the material

Organic material Paper Sugarcane pulp Bamboo Algae (Agar powder)



Biodegradable plastic Plant-based PET (polyethylene terephthalate) PHA (polyhydroxyalkanoates) PLA (poly-lactic acid) Cellulose-based plastics Poly-butylene succinate



Biodegradable water bottles market is segmented by capacity

15 ml – 100 ml (small)

100ml – 500ml (medium)

500ml -1000 ml (large)

Others

Biodegradable water bottles market: the Geographical outlook of biodegradable water bottles market in the following regions

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

North America and Western Europe are the primary consumers of biodegradable water bottles worldwide growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. Developing countries such as India and China has tremendous potential and are rising at a rapid pace due to the increase in domestic demand. Some of the market trends include strict government regulations, growing population and recent technological developments in biodegradable packaging. These factors are expected to be the primary reasons for the growth in biodegradable water bottles market.

Biodegradable water bottles market: Key players