Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Research – Industry Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2025

Biodegradable plastic bags and sacks are created using materials that will allow the bags or sacks to completely decompose after a period of time. Most biodegradable plastic bags and sacks are said to decompose in three years, although many completely disintegrate in less time. The bags and sacks leave no discernible trace and are completely harmless to the environment. Biodegradable plastic bags and sacks require two key elements in order to decompose. The bags and sacks need to be exposed to oxygen and light. Therefore, biodegradable plastic bags and sacks do not start to decompose from the date of manufacture, only after they have been exposed to light and air.

In consumption market, North America and Europe are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2017, these two regions occupied 82.48% of the global consumption volume in total.

Biodegradable plastic bags and sacks has three types, which include polylactic acid (PLA), polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) and starch blends, etc. And each type has different applications relatively with different properties. With biodegradable effect of biodegradable plastic bags and sacks, the downstream application industries will need more biodegradable plastic bags and sacks products. So, biodegradable plastic bags and sacks has a huge market potential in the future.

According to this study, over the next five years the Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks market will register a 2.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 920 million by 2024, from US$ 800 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3912062-global-biodegradable-plastic-bags-and-sacks-market-growth-2019-2024

This study considers the Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Polylactic acid (PLA)

Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

Starch Blends

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Food Packaging & Industrial Packaging

Convenient for Shopping

Garbage Containing

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

BioBag

Novolex

EnviGreen

BASF

Plastiroll

Sahachit

Xtex Polythene

RKW Group

Abbey Polythene

Sarah Bio Plast

Bulldog Bag

Symphony Polymers

Jiangsu Torise biomaterials

JUNER Plastic packaging

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Segment by Type

2.2.1 Polylactic acid (PLA)

2.2.2 Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

2.2.3 Starch Blends

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Segment by Application

2.4.1 Food Packaging & Industrial Packaging

2.4.2 Convenient for Shopping

2.4.3 Garbage Containing

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks by Players

3.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

………

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 BioBag

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Product Offered

12.1.3 BioBag Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 BioBag News

12.2 Novolex

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Product Offered

12.2.3 Novolex Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Novolex News

12.3 EnviGreen

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Product Offered

12.3.3 EnviGreen Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 EnviGreen News

12.4 BASF

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Product Offered

12.4.3 BASF Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 BASF News

12.5 Plastiroll

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Product Offered

12.5.3 Plastiroll Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Plastiroll News

12.6 Sahachit

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Product Offered

12.6.3 Sahachit Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Sahachit News

12.7 Xtex Polythene

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Product Offered

12.7.3 Xtex Polythene Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Xtex Polythene News

……Continued

Make an enquiry of this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3912062-global-biodegradable-plastic-bags-and-sacks-market-growth-2019-2024

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Ph: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)