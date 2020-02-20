Biodegradable Materials Market 2018 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

— Biodegradable Materials Market 2018
This report researches the worldwide Biodegradable Materials market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Biodegradable Materials breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Biodegradable Materials.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Biodegradable Materials capacity, production, value, price and market share of Biodegradable Materials in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
BASF
Metabolix
Novamont
NatureWorks
Plantic
Arkema
Biome Bioplastics.
Corbion
FKuR
MHG
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
Meredian
Tianan Biologic Material
Bio-On SRL.
Biodegradable Materials Breakdown Data by Type
Natural Macromolecule Cellulose
Synthetic Materials
Other
Biodegradable Materials Breakdown Data by Application
Packaging
Agriculture
Medical
Chemical Industry
Other
Biodegradable Materials Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Biodegradable Materials Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Biodegradable Materials Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Biodegradable Materials Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Biodegradable Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Natural Macromolecule Cellulose
1.4.3 Synthetic Materials
1.4.4 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Biodegradable Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Packaging
1.5.3 Agriculture
1.5.4 Medical
1.5.5 Chemical Industry
1.5.6 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Biodegradable Materials Production
2.1.1 Global Biodegradable Materials Revenue 2013-2025
2.1.2 Global Biodegradable Materials Production 2013-2025
2.1.3 Global Biodegradable Materials Capacity 2013-2025
2.1.4 Global Biodegradable Materials Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Biodegradable Materials Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Biodegradable Materials Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Biodegradable Materials Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Biodegradable Materials Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Biodegradable Materials Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Biodegradable Materials Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Biodegradable Materials Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.2.2 Biodegradable Materials Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.3 Biodegradable Materials Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 BASF
8.1.1 BASF Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Biodegradable Materials
8.1.4 Biodegradable Materials Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Metabolix
8.2.1 Metabolix Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Biodegradable Materials
8.2.4 Biodegradable Materials Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 Novamont
8.3.1 Novamont Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Biodegradable Materials
8.3.4 Biodegradable Materials Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 NatureWorks
8.4.1 NatureWorks Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Biodegradable Materials
8.4.4 Biodegradable Materials Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 Plantic
8.5.1 Plantic Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Biodegradable Materials
8.5.4 Biodegradable Materials Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 Arkema
8.6.1 Arkema Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Biodegradable Materials
8.6.4 Biodegradable Materials Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
8.7 Biome Bioplastics.
8.7.1 Biome Bioplastics. Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description
8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Biodegradable Materials
8.7.4 Biodegradable Materials Product Description
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis
8.8 Corbion
8.8.1 Corbion Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description
8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Biodegradable Materials
8.8.4 Biodegradable Materials Product Description
8.8.5 SWOT Analysis
8.9 FKuR
8.9.1 FKuR Company Details
8.9.2 Company Description
8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Biodegradable Materials
8.9.4 Biodegradable Materials Product Description
8.9.5 SWOT Analysis
8.10 MHG
8.10.1 MHG Company Details
8.10.2 Company Description
8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Biodegradable Materials
8.10.4 Biodegradable Materials Product Description
8.10.5 SWOT Analysis
