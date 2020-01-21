Biodegradable Lidding Films Global Market 2018 Top Key Players – Quantum Packaging , Source One Packaging , Clondalkin Flexible Packaging , American Profol , American Profol and Forecast to 2023

The materials that are biodegradable are used in the making of plastic films; these materials include sugarcane, corn starch, or the tapioca products. The thermoplastic aliphatic materials are obtained from the resources that are renewable which include poly lactic acid also known as polylactide. The biodegradable lidding films are used in the packaging of the tablets, foods, and the syrup bottles.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Biodegradable Lidding Films in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Biodegradable Lidding Films is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Quantum Packaging

Source One Packaging

Clondalkin Flexible Packaging

American Profol

Huhtamaki

NJB Packaging

Rockwell Solutions

SealMAX

Xpert Packaging

Innovia Films

International Paper and Plastic

National Flexible

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

CAPFILM PE

CAPFILM PP

CAPFILM PET

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

RePeel

TruSeal

TruPeel

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Biodegradable Lidding Films Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 CAPFILM PE

1.2.2 CAPFILM PP

1.2.3 CAPFILM PET

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 RePeel

1.3.2 TruSeal

1.3.3 TruPeel

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Quantum Packaging

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Biodegradable Lidding Films Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Quantum Packaging Biodegradable Lidding Films Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Source One Packaging

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Biodegradable Lidding Films Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Source One Packaging Biodegradable Lidding Films Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Clondalkin Flexible Packaging

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Biodegradable Lidding Films Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Clondalkin Flexible Packaging Biodegradable Lidding Films Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 American Profol

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Biodegradable Lidding Films Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 American Profol Biodegradable Lidding Films Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

