Biochips Market Growing Worldwide Popularity and Statistics by 2023; Says MarketResearchFuture

Market Scenario:

Global Biochips market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. The market held a market value of USD 7,300 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.6% over the forecast period. Biochips are intended to function in biological environment, preferably inside living organism.

The factors such as increasing technological advancements in biochips is the major driving factor for the market. Moreover, increasing adoption of personalized medicine, as personalised medicine has many applications in cancer genomics. Furthermore, growing applications of biochips will boost the market growth during forecast period. For instance, biochips can perform thousands of biological reactions operations in few seconds.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7063

However, high cost of the instruments and stringent regulatory guidelines may restrain the growth of the market.

According to national Cancer Institute, in 2018, an estimated 1,735,350 new cases of cancer were diagnosed in the United States and 609,640 people may die from the disease.

Competitive Landscape:

Perkinelmer, Inc., Fluidigm Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Cepheid Inc., Illumina, Inc., GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, Roche Diagnostics are some of the prominent players in the global biochips market.

Segmentation:

The Global Biochips Market has been segmented into type, technology, and end user.

By type, the market has been segmented into DNA chips, lab-on-a-chip, protein chips, cell arrays, and tissue arrays. DNA chips is further segmented into gene expression, SNP genotyping, cancer diagnosis & treatment, genomics, drug discovery, agricultural biotechnology, and others. Lab-on-a-chip is further segmented into clinical diagnostics, genomics, IVD (In-Vitro Diagnostic) & POC (Point of care), Proteomics, Drug Discovery, and others. Protein chips is further segmented into proteomics, expression profiling, diagnostics, high-throughput screening, drug discovery, others.

Based on technology, the market has been segmented into microarrays and microfluidics.

The biochips market, by end user, has been segmented into biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, hospitals and diagnostics centers, academic & research institutes, and others.

The global biochips market has been segmented, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The biochips market in the Americas has further been segmented into North America and South America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada.

The European biochips market has been segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. The Western Europe biochips market has further been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe.

The biochips market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The biochips market in the Middle East & Africa has been segmented into the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Market Summary

Geographically, the Americas is anticipated to dominate the global biochips market owing to the high domestic income, and presence of major market players. Moreover, increasing patient population in US. According to American Cancer Society, the overall estimate of 1,735,350 cases for 2018 equals more than 4,700 new cancer diagnoses each day.

Europe is expected to hold the second largest position in the global biochips market. The market growth in this region is attributed to the presence of strong academic & research base and availability of funding for research in the European countries. For instance, the European Research Council (ERC) provides grants for technological and scientific research conducted within the European Union (EU).

The biochips market in Asia-Pacific region consists of countries namely China, Japan, Republic of Korea, India, Australia and Rest of Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be fastest growing region owing to increasing government focus on biomedical and biotechnology sector and growing number of target population in the region.

The Middle East & Africa has the lowest share of the global biochips market. Majority of the market of the region is anticipated to be held by the Middle East region owing to the growing government initiatives for the healthcare sector.

Browse Complete 90 Pages Premium Research Report Enabled with Respective Tables and Figures @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/biochips-market-7063

Detailed Table of Contents:

Table Of Contents:

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.1.3 Threat Of New Entrants

5.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes

5.1.5 Intensity Of Rivalry

…TOC Continued!

Send an Enquiry @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/7063



About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR), enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]