Biochips Market Capacity, Production, Growth Rate, Revenue and Forecast (2019-2025)

Biochips becomes the integral part of the transmission and distribution network. Power transmission includes equipment such as transformers and reactive compensation, breaker, protection and control and communication equipment and others.

Biochips are bio-microsystems. Bio-microsystems are small integrated devices used for biochemical reactions, biological monitoring, research, academic studies, drug discovery, and much more. In simple terms, biochips are small sized chips that can perform multiple (generally thousands) biochemical reactions parallelly. A collection of microarrays or micro-test sites form these biochips. Microarrays when arranged on a surface made up of either glass or silicon, can perform large numbers of tests at the same. Thus, they help in cost and time saving.

North America accounted for the largest share of the biochips market in 2017. The large share of this regional segment can majorly be attributed to the rising geriatric population; increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, such as diabetes, asthma, and cardiac disorders; growing adoption of biochips; and a significant number of ongoing research activities and discoveries related to biochips in the North American region. In addition, major local companies have easy access to Biochips market, which makes it the largest and most significant market for suppliers. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the next five years.

Biochips market continues to evolve and expand in terms of the number of companies, products, and applications that illustrates the growth perspectives.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Abbott

Agilent Technologies

Illumina

PerkinElmer

Thermo Fisher Scientific

BioChain

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Cepheid

EMD Millipore

Fluidigm

SuperBioChips Laboratories

US Biomax

Roche Diagnostics

The Biochips market research report completely covers the vital statistics of the capacity, production, value, cost/profit, supply/demand import/export, further divided by company and country, and by application/type for best possible updated data representation in the figures, tables, pie chart, and graphs. These data representations provide predictive data regarding the future estimations for convincing market growth. The detailed and comprehensive knowledge about our publishers makes us out of the box in case of market analysis.

Segment by Type:

DNA Chip

Lab-on-a-Chip

Protein Chip

Others

Segment by Application:

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals and Diagnostics Centers

Academic and Research Institutes

Other End Users

