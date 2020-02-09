Biochemical Sensor Market – Application across Diverse Industries, Especially Healthcare, to Boost Growth

The rising demand from the healthcare sector has emerged as one of the chief drivers of the global biochemical sensor market. This, coupled with the growing awareness among people about wearable technology, has helped the market record robust growth in the last few years. With investments in the healthcare sector forecast to scale higher, the biochemical sensor market is likely to gain from the larger adoption of technologically advanced medical devices.

In addition, government initiatives aimed towards ascertaining food safety will boost application of biochemical sensors in the agricultural sector, thus helping the market gain considerable momentum.

Biochemical sensors are mostly used in clinical trials and in the diagnosis of chronic ailments. Besides this, government initiatives encourage their use in agriculture. Considering this, the rising population will fuel the demand for food products thus giving impetus to the biochemical sensor market.

Furthermore, the rising aging population and the increasing incidence of chronic ailments will boost the demand for precise diagnosis, thereby giving impetus to the global biochemical sensor market.

The global biochemical sensor market is forecast to reach US$58.48 bn by the end of 2025. It stiid at US$17.1 bn in 2016. If these figures hold true, the global biochemical sensor market will exhibit a CAGR of 14.7% between 2016 and 2025.

Besides this, government initiatives to ensure superior food quality, advancements in material chemistry and wireless networks, the rising demand for advanced wearable biochemical sensors, and the growing population of point of care diagnostics will create lucrative market opportunities.

TMR also prophesized that the rising oil extraction worldwide will tip scales in favor of the market. Rise in oil extraction would result in greater percentage of inflammable and toxic in the air. Spurred by this, the use of biochemical sensors will increase to detect the presence of toxic gas.