Biobanking 2019 Market Estimation, Dynamics, Outllook, Research, Trends and Forecasts to 2024

Biobanking Industry 2019

Biobank is a biorepository for the preservation and collection of biological material used for diagnosis, biodiversity studies, and research. Depending on the aims of research, different biobanks store different kinds of samples such as tissues, blood, serum, DNA, and RNA.

Scope of the Report:

The classification of Biobanking includes Equipment and Consumable. The proportion of Equipment in 2015 is about 41.42% and the proportion keeps steady.

The Application of Biobanking is Virtual Biobanks, Tissue Biobanks and Population Biobanks. The most proportion of Biobanking is Population Biobanks and the consumption in 2015 is 849.17 M USD. Tissue Biobanks is the second and the consumption in 2015 is 676.22 M USD

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 42.90% in 2015. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 32.09%. China consumption market share is about4.84%.

The market is relatively dispersion. Beckman Coulter, Thermo Fisher, Panasonic, Sigma-Aldrich, SOL Group are the leaders of the industry, they together with 32.28% market and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The global Biobanking market is valued at 2430 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 3390 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Biobanking.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Biobanking market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Biobanking market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Beckman Coulter

Thermo Fisher

Panasonic

Sigma-Aldrich

SOL Group

Promega

BD

Brooks Life Science

QIAGEN

Tecan Group

Lifeline Scientific

So-Low

LVL Technologies

DNA Genotek

Micronic

Askion

Biolife Solutions

Cryo Bio System

BioRep

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Equipment

Consumable

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Virtual Biobanks

Tissue Biobanks

Population Biobanks

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Biobanking Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Biobanking

1.2 Classification of Biobanking by Types

1.2.1 Global Biobanking Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Biobanking Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Equipment

1.2.4 Consumable

1.3 Global Biobanking Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Biobanking Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Virtual Biobanks

1.3.3 Tissue Biobanks

1.3.4 Population Biobanks

1.4 Global Biobanking Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Biobanking Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Biobanking Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Biobanking Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Biobanking Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Biobanking Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Biobanking Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Biobanking (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Beckman Coulter

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Biobanking Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Beckman Coulter Biobanking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Thermo Fisher

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Biobanking Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Thermo Fisher Biobanking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Panasonic

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Biobanking Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Panasonic Biobanking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Sigma-Aldrich

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Biobanking Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Sigma-Aldrich Biobanking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 SOL Group

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Biobanking Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 SOL Group Biobanking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued……

