Biobanking 2019 Market By: Industry Size,Growth,Trends,Analysis,Opportunities, and Forecasts to 2023

This report analyzes the biobanking market by product & services (equipment, consumables, and services), sample type (blood products), storage type (manual storage), application (regenerative medicine), and end-user (hospitals, others); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The biobanking market was valued at USD 950 million in 2017 and is expected to grow a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

The major players in biobanking market include:

Hamilton Company

• Greiner Holding AG

• Promega Corporation

• Becton, Dickinson and Company

• Merck KGaA

• VWR Corporation

• Tecan Trading AG

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Panasonic Healthcare Holdings Co., Ltd.

• Qiagen N.V.

• Brooks Automation, Inc.

• Chart Industries, Inc.

• Others

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

South America

Europe

Western Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Republic of Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

Oman

Kuwait

Qatar

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product & services, the biobanking market has been categorized into the following segments:

Equipment

• Consumables

• Services

On the basis of sample type, the biobanking market has been categorized into the following segments:

Blood Products

On the basis of storage type, the biobanking market has been categorized into the following segments:

Manual Storage

On the basis of application, the biobanking market has been categorized into the following segments:

Regenerative Medicine

On the basis of end-user, the biobanking market has been categorized into the following segments:

Hospitals

• Others

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

Report Prologue Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.1.3 Threat Of New Entrants

5.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes

5.1.5 Intensity Of Rivalry

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

5.3 Investment Feasibility Analysis

5.4 Pricing Analysis

Global Biobanking Market, By Products And Services

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Equipment

Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023

Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region/Country, 2018–2023

6.2.1 Storage Equipment

6.2.2 Sample Analysis Equipment

6.2.3 Sample Processing Equipment

6.2.4 Sample Transport Equipment

6.3 Consumables

Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023

Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region/Country, 2018–2023

6.3.1 Storage Consumables

6.3.2 Analysis Consumables

6.3.3 Processing Consumables

6.3.4 Collection Consumables

6.4 Services

Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023

Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region/Country, 2018–2023

6.4.1 Storage Services

6.4.2 Processing Services

6.4.3 Transport Services

6.4.4 Supply Services

6.5 Software

Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023

Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region/Country, 2018–2023

6.6 Others

Global Biobanking Market, By Sample Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Blood Products And Services

Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023

Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region/Country, 2018–2023

7.3 Human Tissues

Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023

Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region/Country, 2018–2023

7.4 Cell Lines

Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023

Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region/Country, 2018–2023

7.5 Nucleic Acids

Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023

Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region/Country, 2018–2023

7.6 Biological Fluids

Continued……

