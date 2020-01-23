Biobanking 2019 Market By: Industry Size,Growth,Trends,Analysis,Opportunities, and Forecasts to 2023

Description:-
This report analyzes the biobanking market by product & services (equipment, consumables, and services), sample type (blood products), storage type (manual storage), application (regenerative medicine), and end-user (hospitals, others); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The biobanking market was valued at USD 950 million in 2017 and is expected to grow a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.
The major players in biobanking market include:
- Hamilton Company
• Greiner Holding AG
• Promega Corporation
• Becton, Dickinson and Company
• Merck KGaA
• VWR Corporation
• Tecan Trading AG
• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
• Panasonic Healthcare Holdings Co., Ltd.
• Qiagen N.V.
• Brooks Automation, Inc.
• Chart Industries, Inc.
• Others
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
South America
Europe
Western Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
Republic of Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
The Middle East & Africa
United Arab Emirates
Saudi Arabia
Oman
Kuwait
Qatar
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product & services, the biobanking market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Equipment
• Consumables
• Services
On the basis of sample type, the biobanking market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Blood Products
On the basis of storage type, the biobanking market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Manual Storage
On the basis of application, the biobanking market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Regenerative Medicine
On the basis of end-user, the biobanking market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Hospitals
• Others
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
- Report Prologue
- Market Introduction
2.1 Definition
2.2 Scope Of The Study
2.2.1 Research Objective
2.2.2 Assumptions
2.2.3 Limitations
- Research Methodology
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Primary Research
3.3 Secondary Research
3.4 Market Size Estimation
- Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.3 Opportunities
4.4 Challenges
4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment
- Market Factor Analysis
5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
5.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers
5.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
5.1.3 Threat Of New Entrants
5.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes
5.1.5 Intensity Of Rivalry
5.2 Value Chain Analysis
5.3 Investment Feasibility Analysis
5.4 Pricing Analysis
- Global Biobanking Market, By Products And Services
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Equipment
Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023
Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region/Country, 2018–2023
6.2.1 Storage Equipment
6.2.2 Sample Analysis Equipment
6.2.3 Sample Processing Equipment
6.2.4 Sample Transport Equipment
6.3 Consumables
Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023
Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region/Country, 2018–2023
6.3.1 Storage Consumables
6.3.2 Analysis Consumables
6.3.3 Processing Consumables
6.3.4 Collection Consumables
6.4 Services
Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023
Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region/Country, 2018–2023
6.4.1 Storage Services
6.4.2 Processing Services
6.4.3 Transport Services
6.4.4 Supply Services
6.5 Software
Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023
Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region/Country, 2018–2023
6.6 Others
- Global Biobanking Market, By Sample Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Blood Products And Services
Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023
Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region/Country, 2018–2023
7.3 Human Tissues
Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023
Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region/Country, 2018–2023
7.4 Cell Lines
Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023
Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region/Country, 2018–2023
7.5 Nucleic Acids
Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023
Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region/Country, 2018–2023
7.6 Biological Fluids
Continued……
