Bioactive Protein Fractions and Peptides Market : Evolutions and the magnitude of rivalry, opportunity cost and more 2018-2028

Bioactive protein fractions and peptides are specific protein fragments found in various foods, consuming which can have a positive impact on health conditions and body functions; sometimes ultimately influence health. Bioactive protein fractions and peptides are peptides that can modulate physiological functions with drug- or hormone-like activity and binding interactions to specific receptors on target cells in order to trigger specific physiological responses.

Bioactive protein fractions and peptides are also considered as biologically active regulators, which can prevent microbial degradation and oxidation in foods. Bioactive protein fractions and peptides are also aid in enhancing the effectiveness of the treatment of various diseases and disorders, thereby improving the quality of life for many patients.

Bioactive Protein Fractions and Peptides Market – Notable Developments

Leading players in the bioactive protein fraction and peptides market include Cargill Inc., Bunge Ltd., Omega Protein Corporation, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, CHS Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd., Kerry Group, and Royal DSM.

Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd., New Zealand multinational dairy co-operative, recently announced that it has joined a major international project with 24 scientific and nutritional organizations to tackle the growing issue of malnourishment in geriatric population. The company will focus on developing protein-enriched nutritional solutions and protein-fortified products to support active and healthy ageing being a part of the five-year project, ‘The Prevention of Malnutrition in Senior Subjects in the EU’.

DuPont Nutrition & Health – a business unit of DowDuPont Specialty Products Division – recently announced the launch of TRUPRO™ 2000 Pea Protein, which will expand its plant-based protein product range from the DuPont™ Danisco® range of ingredients. The company also announced that TRUPRO 2000 Pea Protein offer superior flavor and performance when used in beverage powders compared to pea protein options offered by its competitors.

Cargill, Incorporated – an American privately held global corporation and a leading player in the bioactive protein fractions and peptides market – recently announced that Cargill Protein is investing $22 million (CDN) for installing a Controlled Atmospheric Stunning (CAS) system at its chicken processing facility in London, Ontario. The company has also invested nearly $900 million in North America in the past couple of years to meet the customer demand for nutritious, wholesome, and affordable animal protein.

Bioactive Protein Fractions and Peptides Market Dynamics

Bioactive Protein Fractions and Peptides to Witness High Demand in the Bakery Industry

The recent developments in the bakery industry have been characterized by an upsurge in industrialization and scale of operations. However, it has been coupled with plummeted growth of small artisan bakeries across the world. Nevertheless, large bakeries still need to cater to the consumer expectations that remain in sync with the authenticity and reliability of freshness of bakery products from small bakers.

Thereby, leading players in the bakery industry are adopting strategies to make use of functional ingredients, such as bioactive protein fractions and peptides, as oxidizing agents that retain the freshness of bakery products. Leading players in the bioactive protein fractions and peptides market are capitalizing on the trend of replacing chemical additives with organic ingredients to improve the consistency, naturalness, and freshness of baked food products.

Negative Effects of Processing on the Bioactive Protein Fractions and Peptide Profiles may Impact Market Growth

Bioactive protein fractions and peptides market is witnessing incremental growth with the increasing demand for health-benefiting ingredients in food products. However, incidents of protein degradation and peptide profiles getting damaged due to processing have made a negative impact on growth of the bioactive protein fractions and peptides market.

Various sources of bioactive protein fractions and contain many naturally occurring compounds, which include carbohydrates, lipids, and secondary metabolites. These compounds interact with the bioactive protein fractions and peptides in food matrix, and this can affect the profile of peptides generated as a result of various processes. Apart from these challenges in retaining the nutritional qualities, players in the bioactive protein fractions and peptides market are also tackling with limitations of the commercializing the process of naturally extracting bioactive peptides from food sources.

These factors are negatively impacting growth of the bioactive protein fractions and peptides market.

Increasing Geriatric Population and Prevalence of Malnutrition-related Diseases will Boost Sales

According to the U.S. census bureau, over 47.8 million people in the U.S. aged 65 or older in 2015, and the number is likely to increase nearly twice higher than that to reach 98.2 million by the end of 2060. The rise in the geriatric population in the U.S. and increasing prevalence of various health issues associated with nutritional food intake among the elderly population is inducing demand for additional health supplements such as bioactive protein fractions and peptides.

Manufacturers and distributors in the bioactive protein fractions and peptides market are likely to adopt appropriate business strategies to focus on improving nutritional intake among the geriatric population. This is likely to emerge as a preeminent trend in the bioactive protein fractions and peptides market in the upcoming years.

