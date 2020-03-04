Bioactive Coating Devices Market Key Players, Opportunities, User Demand, Growth & Forecast 2026 | DSM Biomedical, Hydromer Inc.

Bioactive coatings are thin films coated on medical devices to deter bacterial adhesion, improve core functionality of the device and impart bioactivity along with biocompatibility to the device. This is more commonly used in implantable devices. Bioactive coatings include bio ceramics, extra cellular matrix proteins, biological peptides, growth factors and anti-microbial peptides with anti-microbial properties. These coatings are largely being used in manufacturing of adequate implantable orthopedic prosthetic devices in order to reduce bacterial adhesion and prosthetic infections. Research is currently ongoing in development of other bioactive coatings containing nitric oxide, antibiotics and silver among others. Developments in material science coupled with cell biology are important factors accelerating product penetration in the developed markets.

Medical coatings are majorly used in the healthcare facilities to modify the different planes of devices, medical equipment, and implants. Intense and regular use of medical devices has resulted in hostile factors, including wearing out, increase in infections, development of microbes and increase in friction and corrosion. Thus bioactive coating medical devices are manufactured with the usage of microbial agents to counter these adverse effects. There are different types of coating according to the specifications required by the customers. Antimicrobial coatings are is majorly used to inhibit the growth of such micro-organisms on the surface of medical devices. Lubricious coatings is used to lubricate the surface of medical devices to avoid rough texture, reduce the static and kinetic friction between two medical device surfaces which causes an easy insertion. The least used coating is optical coatings, which is used on optical devices to change their properties such as reflecting properties and clear visibility.

Increasing bioactive coating medical devices used for surgeries and medical device implants are the major driver of the bioactive coating devices market. Increasing costs of bioactive materials for coating and healthcare facilities is one of the inhibitor of the market. The other factors like sterility testing, and expiration date of medical devices, also impacts the medical device industry. To increase the sale the medical device and coating manufacturers are focused on the regions where the regulatory approval processes and approval timelines are quick. This made many U.S. based local manufacturer prefer to launch their products in the European region.

Bioactive Coating Devices Market: Drivers and Restraints

Implantable devices containing thin films of bioactive molecules are rapidly gaining adoption in therapeutic areas of cardiology and orthopedic joint diseases – the two major sources of loss of quality of life and disability currently. Bioactive molecules are being used to load and release large number of material bound constituents for enhanced drug loading and delivery. Generic factors such as increasing incidence of systemic joint diseases, cardiovascular implant and support – both a direct by-product of rapidly ageing global population are accelerating the demand for bioactive coating devices across the world. Investments in niche R&D in developed markets, growing academic interest in cell biology, and greater focus on reduction of antimicrobial contamination in order to restrict indiscriminate usage of antibiotics – are factors promoting investments and research on bioactive coatings in implantable medical devices.

Barriers of bioactive coating devices market include high probability of loss of effectiveness of the bioactive coating when they come in contact with external physiological environment, finite reservoir of bioactive agents and less number of possible applications presently. Other hurdles include lack of research awareness, high requirement for funding for continued research and less developed research infrastructure in middle and low income countries among others.

Bioactive Coating Devices Market: Segmentation

The global market for bioactive coating devicesis broadly classified on the basis of product type, by medical application, by material and by end user.

Based on product type, the bioactive coating devices market has been segmented as follows:

Anti-microbial Coatings

Hydrophilic Coatings

Drug Eluting Coating

Others (including Anti-thrombogenic Coatings)

Based on medical application, thebioactive coating material market has been segmented as follows:

Stents

Cardiac assist devices

Electrosurgical tools

Cochlear and ocular implants

Mandrels and molds

Catheters

Elastomeric seals

Needles and epidural probes

Medical electronics

Based on material, thebioactive coating material market has been segmented as follows:

Biological Materials

Carbon-Based Materials

Metals and Alloys

Polymers and Synthetic

Based on end user, thebioactive coating material market has been segmented as follows:

Hospital

Diagnostics Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Bioactive Coating Devices Market: Overview

The global bioactive coating devicesmarket is expected to expand at healthy CAGR owing to increasing in the adoption of anti-microbial coatings medical device coatings market, of the products across the world. Among end users, hospital end user segment is expected to account for maximum share due to requirement of advanced healthcare infrastructure and surgical devices.

Bioactive Coating Devices Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, the global bioactive coating devicesmarket is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Among all the regions, North America will continue to lead the global market for bioactive coating devicesmarket due to high purchasing power. Asia- Pacific is expected to account for second largest share in global market primarily due to low grade medical devices which gets effected by the high concentrated chemical , and adulteration in metals used in prepare the medical devices. Regional overview can be a directly proportional to the usage of medical devices.

Bioactive Coating Devices Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global bioactive coating devices market are DSM Biomedical, Hydromer Inc., SurModics Inc., Biocoat Inc., AST Products Inc., Specialty Coatings Systems Inc., and others