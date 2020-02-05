BIOABSORBABLE STENTS MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2023

Bioabsorbable Stents Market are defined as medical devices that are implanted into the blood vessels or other internal ducts for the treatment of blocked vessels or arteries. It is typically made up of metal mesh and remains in the body permanently or until removed via surgical intervention. A biodegradable stent on the other hand is made of biological material, which is dissolved or absorbed in the body. These stents eliminate the requirement of surgery to remove stents. Bioabsorbable stents are generally made up of metals (such as iron, magnesium and zinc) or polymers. They are widely used in the treatment of coronary artery diseases (CADs) and peripheral diseases. Increasing prevalence of these diseases are estimated to augment the growth of the market.

Globally, the geriatric population is increasing very rapidly giving indirect boost to the bioabsorbable stent since older population are prone to hear diseases. According to WHO, in 2015, the total number of geriatric population across the globe was estimated to be around 900 million, up from 524 million in 2010. It is further estimated to reach 1.5 billion by 2050. These are the major factors that are indicating the increasing geriatric population across the globe. People aged more than 65 are more prone to CAD and other chronic diseases due to their weak immune system. Therefore, increasing geriatric population is estimated to augment the growth of the bioabsorbable stents market.

The global bioabsorbable stents market has been bifurcated into North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to be the dominating region in the global bioabsorbable stents market followed by Europe. Increasing geriatric population along with the unhealthy lifestyle are estimated to be the major factors that are backing the growth of the market. Whereas, APAC has been estimated to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period. Rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure, medical tourism, and growing geriatric population are some of the major factors that are driving the growth of the bioabsorbable stents market in the region. The companies contributing into the growth of the global bioabsorbable market includes Abbott Vascular, Amaranth Medical Inc., Arterical Remodeling Technologies, and Arterius Limited.

Research Methodology

The market study of Bioabsorbable stents market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. The OMR team collects facts and data related to the market from different geographies to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, country level analysis is provided by analysing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behaviour and macro-economic factors. The numbers extracted from Secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key representatives from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables the analysts to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders and industry experts to get first-hand information. Primary research brings authenticity to our reports.

Secondary sources include:

• Financial reports of companies involved in the market

• Whitepapers, research-papers and news blogs

• Company websites and their product catalogue

• forward looking statements from key players

The report is intended for hospitals, diagnostic centres, and government organizations for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides in-depth analysis on pricing, market size, and intended quality of the product preferred by consumers. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models such as PEST analysis in delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

Market Segmentation

1. Global Bioabsorbable Stents Market by Material

2. Global Bioabsorbable Stents Market by Drugs

3. Global Bioabsorbable Stents Market by Applications

THE REPORT COVERS:

• Comprehensive research methodology of Global Bioabsorbable Stents Market.

• This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with Analyst insights & key market trends.

• Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Bioabsorbable Stents Market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Bioabsorbable Stents Market.

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Some points from table of content:

CHAPTER 1. REPORT SUMMARY

1.1. RESEARCH METHODS AND TOOLS

1.2. MARKET BREAKDOWN

1.2.1. BY SEGMENTS

1.2.2. BY GEOGRAPHY

1.2.3. BY STAKEHOLDERS

CHAPTER 2. MARKET OVERVIEW AND INSIGHTS

2.1. DEFINITION

2.2. ANALYST INSIGHTS & CURRENT MARKET TRENDS

2.2.1. KEY FINDINGS

2.2.2. RECOMMENDATION

2.2.3. CONCLUSION

2.3. PATENT ANALYSIS

2.4. REGULATIONS

2.4.1. UNITED STATES

2.4.2. EUROPEAN UNION

2.4.3. CHINA

2.4.4. INDIA

2.4.5. REST OF THE WORLD

CHAPTER 3. MARKET DETERMINANT

3.1. MOTIVATORS

3.1.1. RISING PREVALENCE OF CORONARY ARTERY DISEASES & PERIPHERAL ARTERY DISEASES

3.1.2. TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENT AND DEVELOPMENT OF NEW TECHNOLOGIES (DEVELOPING STENTS FASTER RESPONSE TIME AND BETTER RADIAL FORCE)

3.1.3. COST EFFICIENCY OF THE TREATMENT

3.1.4. GROWING AGING POPULATION

3.1.5. RISING INCIDENCE AND PREVALENCE RATE OF OBESITY

3.2. RESTRAINTS

3.2.1. PRESENCE OF ALTERNATIVE PRODUCTS

3.2.2. HIGH RISK OF COMPLICATIONS

3.2.3. SLOW ADOPTION RATE OF STENTS IN DISEASE MANAGEMENT

3.3. OPPORTUNITIES

3.3.1. GROWING DEMAND FROM EMERGING COUNTRIES

3.3.2. STRONG PRODUCT PIPELINE

3.3.3. RISING HEALTHCARE EXPENDITURE IN EMERGING ECONOMIES

3.3.4. GROWING DISPOSABLE INCOME IN APAC REGION

CHAPTER 4. MARKET SEGMENTATION

4.1. GLOBAL BIOABSORBABLE STENTS MARKET BY POLYMER TYPE

4.1.1. POLY (L-LACTIC ACID) PLLA

4.1.2. TYROSINE POLYCARBONATE POLYMER

4.1.3. POLY(CAPROLACTONE) (PCL)

4.1.4. POLY (ANHYDRIDE ESTER) SALICYLIC ACID

4.2. GLOBAL BIOABSORBABLE STENTS MARKET BY DRUGS

4.2.1. LIMUS BASED DRUGS

4.2.2. PACLITAXEL

4.3. GLOBAL BIOABSORBABLE STENTS MARKET BY APPLICATIONS

4.3.1. CORONARY ARTERY DISEASES

4.3.2. PERIPHERAL ARTERY DISEASES

4.3.3. OTHERS

4.4. GLOBAL BIOABSORBABLE STENTS MARKET BY END USER

4.4.1. HOSPITALS

4.4.2. RESEARCH CENTERS

4.4.3. CARDIAC CENTERS

4.4.4. OTHERS

CHAPTER 5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

5.1. KEY STRATEGIES

5.2. KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS

CHAPTER 6. REGIONAL ANALYSIS

6.1. NORTH AMERICA

6.1.1. UNITED STATES

6.1.2. CANADA

6.1.3. REST OF NORTH AMERICA

6.2. EUROPE

6.2.1. UNITED KINGDOM

6.2.2. FRANCE

6.2.3. GERMANY

6.2.4. ITALY

6.2.5. SPAIN

6.2.6. REST OF EUROPE

6.3. ASIA PACIFIC

6.3.1. INDIA

6.3.2. CHINA

6.3.3. JAPAN

6.4. REST OF THE WORLD

CHAPTER 7. COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. ABBOTT LABORATORIES INC.

7.2. AMARANTH MEDICAL INC.

7.3. ARTERICAL REMODELING TECHNOLOGIES

7.4. ARTERIUS LIMITED

7.5. BIOTRONIK

Continued…….

