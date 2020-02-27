Bioabsorbable Osteosynthesis Devices Market size and Key Trends in terms of volume and value 2018 to 2026

Bioabsorbable osteosynthesis devices have prevailed as one of the key areas of interest among multidisciplinary researchers over the past couple of years. Bioabsorbable materials have gained significant attention of maxillofacial surgeons recently, in tandem with increasing research and newer advancements in the bioabsorbable osteosynthesis implants.

Requirement for stable fixation for optimal modelling in maxillofacial osteosynthetic surgeries cannot be completely met by the traditionally used titanium plates, as they are limited by interference with imaging, mutagenic effects, and visibility. Adoption of bioabsorbable osteosynthesis devices has been deemed to hold immense potential in addressing or offsetting these limitations. However, use of bioabsorbable osteosynthesis devices continues to witness the confines of lower mechanical strength & stability, uncertainties in materials’ availability, convolute procedures and slow biodegradation.

Major advancements in the bio absorbable osteosynthesis devices are being made in recent years by using bioactive osteoconductive materials along with an accelerator compound. Key players in the bioabsorbable osteosynthesis market are increasingly focusing on strengthening their hold in the supply chain to expand the market penetration of their existing bioabsorbable osteosynthesis devices, while taking efforts on innovative material advancements and newer product developments.

Leading players in the bioabsorbable osteosynthesis devices market have been emphasizing on the need for developing complete body absorbable solutions. This has led to the discovery of a new process called orientrusion, which enables enhancing the strength of polylactide to be completely biocompatible and absorbable. Bioabsorbable osteosynthesis devices manufactured by using orientruded polylactide have witnessed successful application in fixation of the medial malleolar fractures.

Osteosynthesis is a surgical practice that joins the ends of a fractured bone by mechanical devices such as plates, rods, wires, pins and screws. Traditional practices included all sort of material choices, but metal implants, stainless-steel and titanium material choice are the most used metal implants that are available due to their positive characteristics. Biocompatibility is a major factor that is required to build an implant. Technological advancements have helped in providing a more resourceful choice of material for developing implants. One such material is the bioabsorbable material through which devices are manufactured in response to its high biocompatibility and body-absorbable quality. The need for the totally body absorbable internal bone fixation devices has been there since the arrival of complications related to the use of metal implants such as infections, weakness or fatigue, diarrhea and headaches with many other major problems. Therefore, the introduction of bioabsorbable osteosynthesis devices, which would eliminate the procedure of removing these devices from the body (if required) after the bone is healed, will help in creating an impact and these devices are not that stiff as the currently used metallic implants and therefore would limit the chances of further complications. A process is required to develop and synthesize high molecular weight, low monomer content polylactide. A high-quality polymer used involves chemical and mechanical tests with simulated in vitro tests. Biocompatibility of the polymer used is also practiced in rabbit and canine models for further development.

The global bioabsorbable osteosynthesis devices market is apprehended to see impressive growth in the near future due to new product launches, an encouraging sign can be observed in the market with changing consumer trends. The expansion in products manufactured with bioabsorbable material is driven by year on year rises in the susceptible complications observed in the use of metal implants. Top players are marking their presence in many developing economies due to the liberal policies regulated within the healthcare industry in such countries, increasing consumer inclination towards maintaining an aesthetic and approachable appearance. Priority is given to eliminate the adverse effects such as migraine, growth disturbance, radio-opacity and more and provide a safe environment for the body. Bioabsorbable polymers are manufactured with a lot of judgment calls in order to provide a safe material to be in use. As the applications of bioabsorbable osteosynthesis devices in orthopaedic surgery have mainly been used to eliminate implant removal procedures. Choices of materials are there with companies investing on such research and but with majority of devices being manufactured using non-bioabsorbable material due to the traditional methods or major dependency on such principles which could hamper the growth of the market in the near future.

The global market for bioabsorbable osteosynthesis devices is segmented on the basis of product type, material type and end users.

By Product Type

Plate

Pin

Screw

Rod

Wire

By Material

PLLA

PLA

PGA

Others

By End Users

Hospital

ASCs

Clinic

Though all the products have their importance in certain procedures but screws remain a dominating market due to its effectiveness and usage over other product types. PLLA is a preferred choice by manufacturers with less effects and more research is associated with it. Hospitals remain to be the most lucrative market due to its active osteosynthesis procedures.

On the basis of regional presence, the global bioabsorbable osteosynthesis devices market is segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding China, China and Middle East & Africa. North America leads the bioabsorbable osteosynthesis devices market and will continue to grow over the forecast period due to major companies’ market presence. Asia Pacific is expected to be an attractive market in terms of investment provided to the research wing in developing markets. Population density is expected to escalate in the Asia Pacific (exc. China) region allowing more market opportunity for bioabsorbable osteosynthesis devices to establish and produce goods within the region. Europe is expected to grow at a higher rate due to rise in population, changing lifestyle and rise in awareness among consumers and suppliers. China is expected to have a fragmented market with more number of regional players and low adoption of bioabsorbable material.

Economic growth is supporting the health care infrastructure in developing countries allowing more number of players to contribute with ease and efficiency. Examples of some of the key players in the global bioabsorbable osteosynthesis devices market are Arthrex, CONMED Corporation, Acumed, Ziacom Medical, ETGAR medical implant system, Jeil Medical Corporation, Medical Instinct Deutschland GmbH and more. Acquisition, mergers, strategic collaborations, and technology play vital roles in the growth of the bioabsorbable osteosynthesis devices market.

