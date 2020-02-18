Bio Surfactants Market Growth, Size, Share, Trends and Demand Analysis of Major Players: BASF Cognis, Ecover, Urumqui Unite & Saraya

The global bio surfactants market has grown significantly over the last few years, attributed to surging in demand of bio surfactants in the consumer goods market. Rising consumer awareness towards bio-based products in addition with the favorable regulation towards the environmental sustainability are some of the dominant factor that are driving the growth of bio surfactants market.

Biosurfactants are also applicable in critical environmental applications, such as an oil recovery process in the petroleum industries, food processing industries, sewage treatment and waste water treatment, and in various applications in the pharmaceutical industry.

The recent growths in the bio surfactants (microbial surfactants) are attributed largely to the advancement of fast and reliable systems for selection of bio surfactants yielding microbes and assessing their potential of surfactants.

Some of the major players operating in the global bio surfactants market include, BASF Cognis, Ecover, Urumqui Unite, Saraya, and MG Intobio among others.

