Bio preservatives Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018-2025

Global Bio preservatives Market to reach USD 16.9 billion by 2025.

Global Bio preservatives Market valued approximately USD 4.2 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19.0% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factors of the global bio preservative market are growing healthcare expenditure, rapid economic development worldwide, increasing research & development expenditure, rising demand for preserving new born stem-cells, technological advancements in healthcare, growing awareness among people and use of assisted reproductive technology (ART). Chronic illness such as cardiovascular disease, cancer and hypertension as well as large population base affected related disorders will boost-up the growth of the bio-preservative in the market. The major restraining factor of bio-preservative market are development of room temperature storage technology, lack of stringent regulations and ethics, lack of funding and restriction on medical data export. Bio-preservation is the use of natural or controlled microbiota or antimicrobials as a way of preserving food and extending its shelf life. The bio-preservation of food, especially utilizing lactic acid bacteria (LAB) that are inhibitory to food spoilage microbes, has been practiced since early ages, at first unconsciously but eventually with an increasingly robust scientific foundation. Preservatives are used commonly in medicines such as acetaminophen, insulin and cough syrup to help prevent microbial contamination. Simply, preservatives help prevent the growth of microorganisms, particularly bacteria and fungi, which may cause disease or infection. The major opportunity is untapped emerging market across the world in the bio-preservative in the market.

The regional analysis of Global Bio preservatives Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. US is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share is 45% due to increased demand for diagnosis of chronic diseases and government regulations supporting ethical usage of biological samples. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to rising population and increasing prevalence of chronic illness.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Equipment

Media

LIMS

By Application:

Regenerative medicine

Bio Banking

Drug Discovery

By Cell provider:

CD34+

CD19+

MSC

iPSC

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include, BioCision, LLC, Biomatrica, Inc., BioLife Solutions, Inc., Chart MVE Biomedical, LabVantage Solutions, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Qiagen N.V., VWR International, LLC, BIOGENICS and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Bio preservatives Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Bio preservatives, by Product, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Bio preservatives, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Bio preservatives, by Cell provider, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.4. Bio preservatives, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Bio preservatives Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Bio preservatives Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Bio preservatives Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Bio preservatives, by Product

Chapter 6. Bio preservatives, by Application

Chapter 7. Bio preservatives, by Cell provider

Chapter 8. Bio preservatives, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Company Market Share (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2. Top Market Strategies

9.3. Company Profiles

9.3.1. BioCision, LLC

9.3.1.1. Overview

9.3.1.2. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.3.1.3. Product Summary

9.3.1.4. Recent Developments

9.3.2. Biomatrica, Inc.

9.3.3. BioLife Solutions, Inc.

9.3.4. Chart MVE Biomedical

9.3.5. LabVantage Solutions, Inc.

9.3.6. Panasonic Corporation

9.3.7. Qiagen N.V.

9.3.8. VWR International, LLC

9.3.9. BIOGENICS

Chapter 10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.1.6. Research Assumption

Continuous…

