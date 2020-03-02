Bio Polymers Market 2019 Industry, Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, Supply Forecast to 2023

Global Bio Polymers Market Information- by Type (Bio-PE, Bio-PET, Poly lactic acid (PLA), Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA), Biodegradable polyesters, and Others), by Application (Films, Bottles, Bottles, Fibers, Seed Coating, Vehicle Components, Medical Implants, and Others), by End Use Industry(Packaging, Agriculture, Automotive, Pharmaceutical, Construction, and Others) and by Region – Forecast till 2023

The Global Bio polymers is expected to witness a significant growth of USD ~ 6.37 billion by 2023 with CAGR of ~12.05 % between 2016 and 2023

Bio Polymers Market Overview:

Bio Polymers are predominantly utilized in numerous end use industries such as agriculture, packaging, pharmaceutical, construction, automotive, and others. Bio Polymers market is predicted to witness strong growth owing to rising demand for premium food packaging and bottles across the globe. Among end use segment, packaging is predicted to register strong growth in the upcoming future due to rising demand of films, and bottles across the globe. Furthermore, rising automotive production and sales along with the increasing use of biopolymers in the manufacturing of automobile parts is predicted to fuel the demand of biopolymers over the forecast period.

Focused Key Players Profiles:

BASF SE

Braskem S.A

Biome Technologies

Plantic Technologies Limited

Tianjin GreenBio Materials

Toray Industries

Danimer Scientific

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

September 2017- Earth Science Tech, Inc. announced an agreement with Axcelon Biopolymers Corp. for the distribution of their Nanoderm Biopolymer products in Djibouti and Morocco. Nanoderm product is widely used in clinics, hospitals, and the general public for numerous wound treatments including scratches and burns. With this agreement, the company increased its presence in North African countries.

March 2017– Solegear Bioplastic Technologies, established an agreement on which the company announced three year partnership with Braskem to produce and distribute wide range of household recycling containers under its good natured brand. Braskem produced their I’m green material from Brazilian sugarcane, to be drop in biopolymer substitute to conventional polyethylene. This strategic partnership provide company new markets and strengthen the company’s growth in North America.

November 2016- Corbion NV, the Dutch company and Total SA announced to construct a PLA factory with a capacity of 75,000 tons at Corbion’s existing site in Thailand. The new plant started operation in the first quarter of 2017. The joint venture will utililize Total’s technical and marketing knowledge and Corbion’s expertise in lactic acid and biopolymers, which will further accelerate the growth of these two companies.

November 2016– Bio-on announced to start manufacturing of its own special biopolymers at a new plant with capacity of 1000 tons/year. This plant completed in 2017 with the predicted investment of Euro 15 Million. With this strategic move, the company enhance its presence among global biopolymer manufacturers

Regions:

Geographically, Europe emerged as the largest market for bio polymers in 2016 and is expected to retain its dominance over the assessment years due to increasing demand from packaging and automotive. In North America, U.S. and Canada are among the major contributor in the regional market growth due to robust consumer base for packaging and pharmaceutical products. Asia Pacific is estimated to witness healthy growth owing to growing demand from various end use industries specifically in China, India, Japan, and South Korea. In Addition, economic growth in this region along with rapid industrialization has enabled greater production and sales of vehicles, films, and bottles. Moreover, increasing demand for good quality packaging along with rising utilization of biopolymers in the manufacturing of packaging films and bottles is expected to propel the growth of the market.

Moreover, increased investment by key players in their R&D activities and shifting of bio polymers production facilities as well as significantly rising end use industries in this region is predicted to fuel the bio polymers regional market growth. Europe is predicted to witness strong growth on account of high adoption rate among end use industries and strict regulations regarding the use of synthetic based products in numerous countries such as Germany, Italy, Spain, and UK. The Middle Eastern & African market is expected to register moderate growth due to continuous growth of construction and pharmaceutical industries. Latin American countries such as Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil is predicted to register healthy growth owing to increasing disposable income along with strong consumer base for automotive industry.

Segment Analysis:

Bio Polymers Market has been segmented into types, application and end use industries. On the basis of types, the global bio polymers market is segmented into bio- polyethylene (PE), bio- polyethylene terephthalate (PET), poly lactic acid (PLA), polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA), biodegradable polyesters, and others (regenerated cellulose, starch blends).

Among all poly lactic acid bio polymer segment is one of the fastest growing segments in the global biopolymers market and will continue to lead the market over the forecasted period. Furthermore, poly lactic acid bio polymers is water-resistant and decomposes within three weeks when subjected to the industrial composting process. Therefore, poly lactic acid bio polymers finds widespread applications in domestic and various end user industry such as, packaging sector, injection molding, film and sheet casting. The increased demand from the bottling and packaging industries is expected to boost the market for poly lactic acid bio polymers in the global biopolymers market.

On the basis of application, the global bio polymers market is segmented into films, bottles, fibers, seed coating, vehicle components, medical implants, and others (printed circuit boards, audio devices, fuel and exhaust system). Among these applications, bottle, films, and fibers, have cover the largest market followed by seed coating, vehicle components, medical implants, and others.

