Bio-pharma Market 2018 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023
This report provides in depth study of “Bio-pharma Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Bio-pharma Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Global Bio-pharma market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Pfizer
F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
Johnson & Johnson Services
Sanofi, Amgen
AbbVie
Merck & Co.
Biogen Idec
Bayer AG
Eli Lilly and Company
Novartis AG GlaxoSmithKline Plc
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
AstraZeneca PLC
Abbott Laboratories
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Monoclonal Antibodies
Recombinant Proteins
Granulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factor (G-CSF)
Interferons
Recombinant Human Insulin
Erythropoietin
Vaccines
Growth Hormones
Purified Proteins
Others
By End-User / Application
Metabolic Disorders
Oncology
Neurological Disorders
Cardiovascular Diseases
Inflammatory and Infectious Diseases
Others
Table of Contents
1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.2 by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
2.2 Vendor Profile
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
…..
12 Key Manufacturers
12.1 Pfizer
12.1.2 Company Overview
12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
12.2.1 Company Overview
12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.3 Johnson & Johnson Services
12.3.1 Company Overview
12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.4 Sanofi, Amgen
12.4.1 Company Overview
12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.5 AbbVie
12.5.1 Company Overview
12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.6 Merck & Co.
12.12.1 Company Overview
12.12.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.7 Biogen Idec
12.7.1 Company Overview
12.7.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.8 Bayer AG
12.8.1 Company Overview
12.8.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.9 Eli Lilly and Company
12.9.1 Company Overview
12.9.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.10 Novartis AG GlaxoSmithKline Plc
12.10.1 Company Overview
12.10.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.11 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
12.12 AstraZeneca PLC
12.13 Abbott Laboratories
Continued….
