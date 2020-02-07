BIO PHARMA LOGISTICS MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

Logistics is a key component in the biopharmaceutical supply chain. In recent times, a dynamic business environment and a supply chain, which is outlined with greater complexity, have fueled the demand for a more precise and targeted approach to temperature control. Nations around the world are tightening their regulations to ensure secure and reliable transportation of pharmaceutical shipments.

The rising demand for the home healthcare products is the major driver for the pharmaceutical logistics market. The market is experiencing a continuous growth in order to meet the increasing demand of the pharmaceutical industry. Maintaining integrity, improving the cost of supply chain and reducing the distribution cost by forming a single source distribution channel adds up to the drivers of pharmaceutical logistics market. Increasing importance of fast track assistance and simple communication has also led to increasing demand for pharmaceutical logistics. The market is dominated by North America and Europe. These nations have a high number of exports and imports for biopharmaceuticals, and also are the first ones to introduce advanced technologies for the betterment of transportation and warehousing in the supply chain.

In 2018, the global Bio Pharma Logistics market size was 80200 million US$ and it is expected to reach 128800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Bio Pharma Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Bio Pharma Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

FedEx Corporation

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Panalpina World Transport

United Parcel Service

Ceva Logistics

Panalpina Group

Kuehne + Nagel International

DB Schenker

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

XPO Logistics

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3661762-global-bio-pharma-logistics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Generic Drugs

Branded Drugs

Market segment by Application, split into

Air Shipping

Sea Shipping

Road Shipping

Rail Shipping

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Bio Pharma Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Bio Pharma Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3661762-global-bio-pharma-logistics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Bio Pharma Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Generic Drugs

1.4.3 Branded Drugs

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Bio Pharma Logistics Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Air Shipping

1.5.3 Sea Shipping

1.5.4 Road Shipping

1.5.5 Rail Shipping

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Bio Pharma Logistics Market Size

2.2 Bio Pharma Logistics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Bio Pharma Logistics Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Bio Pharma Logistics Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

……http://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/bio-pharma-logistics-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2025_314058.html

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 FedEx Corporation

12.1.1 FedEx Corporation Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Bio Pharma Logistics Introduction

12.1.4 FedEx Corporation Revenue in Bio Pharma Logistics Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 FedEx Corporation Recent Development

12.2 Deutsche Post DHL Group

12.2.1 Deutsche Post DHL Group Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Bio Pharma Logistics Introduction

12.2.4 Deutsche Post DHL Group Revenue in Bio Pharma Logistics Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Deutsche Post DHL Group Recent Development

12.3 Panalpina World Transport

12.3.1 Panalpina World Transport Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Bio Pharma Logistics Introduction

12.3.4 Panalpina World Transport Revenue in Bio Pharma Logistics Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Panalpina World Transport Recent Development

12.4 United Parcel Service

12.4.1 United Parcel Service Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Bio Pharma Logistics Introduction

12.4.4 United Parcel Service Revenue in Bio Pharma Logistics Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 United Parcel Service Recent Development

12.5 Ceva Logistics

12.5.1 Ceva Logistics Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Bio Pharma Logistics Introduction

12.5.4 Ceva Logistics Revenue in Bio Pharma Logistics Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Ceva Logistics Recent Development

Continued…….

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com