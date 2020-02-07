BIO PHARMA LOGISTICS MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

Logistics is a key component in the biopharmaceutical supply chain. In recent times, a dynamic business environment and a supply chain, which is outlined with greater complexity, have fueled the demand for a more precise and targeted approach to temperature control. Nations around the world are tightening their regulations to ensure secure and reliable transportation of pharmaceutical shipments.
The rising demand for the home healthcare products is the major driver for the pharmaceutical logistics market. The market is experiencing a continuous growth in order to meet the increasing demand of the pharmaceutical industry. Maintaining integrity, improving the cost of supply chain and reducing the distribution cost by forming a single source distribution channel adds up to the drivers of pharmaceutical logistics market. Increasing importance of fast track assistance and simple communication has also led to increasing demand for pharmaceutical logistics. The market is dominated by North America and Europe. These nations have a high number of exports and imports for biopharmaceuticals, and also are the first ones to introduce advanced technologies for the betterment of transportation and warehousing in the supply chain.
In 2018, the global Bio Pharma Logistics market size was 80200 million US$ and it is expected to reach 128800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.1% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Bio Pharma Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Bio Pharma Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
FedEx Corporation
Deutsche Post DHL Group
Panalpina World Transport
United Parcel Service
Ceva Logistics
Kuehne + Nagel International
DB Schenker
C.H. Robinson Worldwide
XPO Logistics
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Generic Drugs
Branded Drugs
Market segment by Application, split into
Air Shipping
Sea Shipping
Road Shipping
Rail Shipping
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Bio Pharma Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Bio Pharma Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
