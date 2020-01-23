Bio-Mems Devices Global Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Bio-Mems Devices Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database.

— Micro-electro mechanical systems (MEMS) technology uses microstructures and miniaturized devices as components for performing microfabrication techniques. These systems are extensively being used for biomedical or biological purposes is known as bio-MEMS. Today, bio-MEMS are widely used for clinical diagnostics and for research and development in the healthcare sector. The sophisticated microfabrication techniques used in bio-MEMS have enabled treatment of critical diseases.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Bio-Mems Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Development of patient monitoring equipment system coupled with technological advancements in the devices is the chief factors responsible for the growth of the industry over the coming few years. In addition, high efficacy, low cost along with mounting ageing population are also surging the demand growth over the forecast period. However, lack of adoption owing to high research and development cost coupled with long product development cycles are expected to hinder the industry growth from 2016 to 2023. Stringent regulatory guidelines are also acting as a challenge to the global BioMEMS market demand. Partnerships among pharmaceutical and engineering industries may act as the potential growth opportunity for the industry over the forecast period. In addition, emergences of personalized medicines are also identified as the key opportunity for this industry. The Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the bio-MEMS sensors market throughout the forecast period. This region consists of several large hospitals, research centers, and laboratories, that demand extensively for bio-MEMS devices. Also, the presence of several key manufacturers will drive the growth of the bio-MEMS devices market in this region.

The worldwide market for Bio-Mems Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific

Perkin Elmer

Medtronic

Baxter International

Teledyne Dalsa

Cepheid

Bluechiip

Lepu Medical Technology

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Gyroscopes

Accelerometers

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Neural Implants

Bionics

ENT Implants

Cardiological Implants

