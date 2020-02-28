Bio-imaging Technologies Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

The global Bio-imaging Technologies market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Bio-imaging Technologies volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bio-imaging Technologies market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Bracco Imaging
Bayer
Esaote
Digirad
FONAR
GE
Hologic
Hitachi
Lantheus
Covidien
Mindray
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Medical Bio-imaging
Optical Imaging
Radiological imaging
Magnetic resonance imaging
Ultrasound imaging
Molecular Bio-imaging
Nano bio-imaging
Biomarkers
Molecular probes
Others
Segment by Application
Database of general physiology
Disease diagnosis
Table Of Contents:
1 Bio-imaging Technologies Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bio-imaging Technologies
1.2 Bio-imaging Technologies Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Bio-imaging Technologies Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Medical Bio-imaging
1.2.3 Optical Imaging
1.2.4 Radiological imaging
1.2.5 Magnetic resonance imaging
1.2.6 Ultrasound imaging
1.2.7 Molecular Bio-imaging
1.2.8 Nano bio-imaging
1.2.9 Biomarkers
1.2.10 Molecular probes
1.2.11 Others
1.3 Bio-imaging Technologies Segment by Application
1.3.1 Bio-imaging Technologies Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Database of general physiology
1.3.3 Disease diagnosis
1.4 Global Bio-imaging Technologies Market by Region
1.4.1 Global Bio-imaging Technologies Market Size Region
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.5 Global Bio-imaging Technologies Market Size
1.5.1 Global Bio-imaging Technologies Revenue (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Global Bio-imaging Technologies Production (2014-2025)
2 Global Bio-imaging Technologies Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Bio-imaging Technologies Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Bio-imaging Technologies Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Bio-imaging Technologies Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Bio-imaging Technologies Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Bio-imaging Technologies Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Bio-imaging Technologies Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Bio-imaging Technologies Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
….
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Bio-imaging Technologies Business
7.1 Bracco Imaging
7.1.1 Bracco Imaging Bio-imaging Technologies Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Bio-imaging Technologies Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 Bracco Imaging Bio-imaging Technologies Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 Bayer
7.2.1 Bayer Bio-imaging Technologies Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Bio-imaging Technologies Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 Bayer Bio-imaging Technologies Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 Esaote
7.3.1 Esaote Bio-imaging Technologies Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Bio-imaging Technologies Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 Esaote Bio-imaging Technologies Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 Digirad
7.4.1 Digirad Bio-imaging Technologies Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Bio-imaging Technologies Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 Digirad Bio-imaging Technologies Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 FONAR
7.5.1 FONAR Bio-imaging Technologies Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Bio-imaging Technologies Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 FONAR Bio-imaging Technologies Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
Continued…….
