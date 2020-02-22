BIO FUELS MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Bio Fuels Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Biofuel is an economically important and versatile vegetable oil used as a raw material for both food and nonfood products. Biofuel is most widely used vegetable oil in the world and is found in supermarkets ranging from sweets, baked goods, margarine, cereals, washing powders, and cosmetics. Biofuel is also used as a first-generation fuel. It is also used in preventing vitamin A deficiency, cancer, brain disease, aging; and treating malaria, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and cyanide poisoning. Most biofuels are produced in Asia, Africa, and South America because the trees require warm temperatures, sunlight and plenty of rain in order to maximize crop production.

Asia Pacific biofuels market is expected to register highest growth over the forecast period. Some driving factors like availability of feedstock, the government’s law to support the approval of bio-based fuel alternatives and multiple uses of biofuels are likely to spur the biofuels market. The surging demand for bio-diesel in developing countries like India, China and Japan and growing focus on reliable, affordable and sustainable energy is the opportunities created in the region which in turn is expected to boost the biofuels market over the forecast period.

Latin America is expected to be the future market for Biofuels market. Rising urban population, and rising middle-class consumer income witnesses new growth opportunities during the forecast period. Most of the focus of biofuels in Latin America and the Caribbean has been on countries like Brazil and Argentina, the two countries with the largest potential locally and globally. However, most Latin American countries have initiated to consider the production of biofuels for their own domestic markets, as well as for exports to the global market. These factors, in turn, are likely to accelerate the biofuels market in the region.

Global Bio Fuels market size will increase to 247500 Million US$ by 2025, from 175000 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bio Fuels.

This report researches the worldwide Bio Fuels market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Bio Fuels breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Bio Fuels capacity, production, value, price and market share of Bio Fuels in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Copersucar S.A DSM

Green Plains Inc

Aemetis Inc

Western Dubuque Biodiesel Llc

Solazyme Inc

Renewable Energy Group

Raizen Energia Participacoes S.A

BlueFire Renewables

Aventine Renewable Energy Holdings

Australian Renewable Fuels Ltd

Bio Fuels Breakdown Data by Type

Bioethanol

Biodiesel

Bio Fuels Breakdown Data by Application

Edible oil

Cosmetics

Bio-diesel

Lubricants

Surfactants

Other applications

Bio Fuels Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Bio Fuels Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Bio Fuels capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Bio Fuels manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

