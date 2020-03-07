Bio-Based Surfactants Market Global Leading Players 2019, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2023

Bio-based Surfactant Market – Overview

The Global Bio-based Surfactant Market has witnessed incremental growth over the past few years; mainly due to the regulatory compliance and fluctuating oil prices. The growing awareness of the environmental hazards resulting from the use of conventional surfactants among the consumer will likely consolidate the alternative for Bio-Based Surfactants. The market is forecasted to demonstrate a healthy growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the estimated period (2016-2023).

Globally, the market for Bio-Based Surfactant is driven by the region Europe. The growth in this region is highly attributed to recovering economies across the region with increasing income and expenditure on consumer goods. Furthermore, Europe is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period on account of favourable initiatives taken by European government to promote production of bio-based products. The Europe is followed by North America and Asia Pacific region.

Bio-Based Surfactants are usually produced as low volume and high value products, typically for high-end customer products. This leads to the less of a price hurdle to overcome than for bulk applications. The first company to enter the Bio-Based Surfactant Market with a competitive green product has a clear market advantage over the others companies. There are multiple end uses for bio-based surfactants and there are wide market opportunities in bioremediation, oil recovery, agriculture, processing etc. can create a critical mass, making Bio-Based Surfactant an established player in the entire surfactants market.

The Bio-Based Surfactant Market is highly driven by technology push, the brand owners are looking for what technology developers and researchers bring to the market before taking any major product development decisions. Future progress in bio-based surfactants may be hindered by the lack of bio-surfactant suppliers as customers cannot afford the risks associated with one supplier.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

October 2017 – Kemin has launched a bio-surfactant, which revolutionizes the application process by directly dosing the bio-surfactant into the oil and fat application line. The product is a naturally derived liquid bio-surfactant that is added directly into the oil or fat line during feed production. Mixing the bio-surfactant with the oil and fats early enhances its efficacy and helps standardize the energy value of the oil and hence improves the digestion and absorption of nutrients in feed.

June 2016 – Evonik has commercialized bio-surfactants: the specialty chemicals company is now the first in the world to use biotech methods for producing industrial-scale quantities of high- quality surfactants—key components of modern shampoos, shower gels, and household cleansers. The achievement has been made possible by over five years of research and a unique combination of expertise in the fields of biotechnology, process engineering, and interfacial chemistry.

March 2016 – A University of Arizona (UA) startup, has entered into a licensing agreement for synthesis of biosurfactants which could replace oil-based chemicals. The startup company, GlycoSurf, specialized in producing environmentally friendly surfactants, which are ‘green,’ biodegradeable and non-toxic. These biosurfactants can be used instead of petroleum-based surfactants.

August 2015 – BASF and Solazyme, Inc., a renewable microalgae oil and ingredients company, announced the launch of the first commercial surfactant derived from microalgae oil, a high performance algal betaine for use in home and personal care applications.

February 2017 – Novel Biosurfactants to hit the market. Whether it’s cosmetics or washing detergents — surfactants are used extensively in industry. Bio-based rhamnolipids are one of the biggest current trends.

May 2017 – Rhamnolipids a Bio Based Surfactant promise a renewable revolution. Environmental impact is something that has become increasingly important for organisations and consumers in recent years. It is a topic discussed on a global scale by world leaders, and an issue of contention for many.

Bio-based Surfactants Market – Regional Analysis

Geographically, Europe region leads the Global Bio-Based Surfactant Market. Germany being largest consumer of bleaching chemicals. Growing demand in agricultural chemicals, oilfield chemicals, household detergents, food processing, personal care and textiles has boosted the bio-based surfactants market in Germany. North America & Europe have witnessed stagnant growth owing to strict regulations in the region.

