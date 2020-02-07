Bio-based Polyethylene Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025

Bio-based Polyethylene is (also known as renewable polyethylene) is polyethylene made out of ethanol, a renewable raw material, which becomes ethylene after a dehydration process. Bio-based Polyethylene is produced from ethanol sugarcane, while the traditional polyethylene uses fossil sourced raw materials such as oil or natural gas. Bio-based Polyethylene captures and fixes CO2 from the atmosphere during its production, helping to reduce greenhouse gases emission.

Bio-based Polyethylene can be made from various feedstock including sugar cane, sugar beet, and wheat grain. It is first made using sugar cane from Brazil.

Latin America regions is the largest supplier of Bio-based Polyethylene, with a production market share nearly 93.59% and sales market share nearly 17.32% in 2015. That is to say, there will be exports in North America, while North America also is the largest consumption region.

The second place is Europe regions, following Japan, with the production market share of 6.41% and the sales market share over 32.85%. North America region is another important consumption market of Bio-based Polyethylene, enjoying 31.57% sales market share.

Bio-based Polyethylene is used by Agriculture & Industry, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics & Household Care and Others. Report data showed that 14.17% of the Bio-based Polyethylene market demand in Agriculture & Industry, about 45.77% in Food & Beverages and 30.31% in Cosmetics & Household Care in 2015.

Global Bio-based Polyethylene market size will increase to 1980 Million US$ by 2025, from 490 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 19.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bio-based Polyethylene.

This report researches the worldwide Bio-based Polyethylene market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Bio-based Polyethylene breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3740158-global-bio-based-polyethylene-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Braskem

SABIC

The Dow Chemical Company

Bio-based Polyethylene Breakdown Data by Type

HDPE

LLDPE

LDPE

Bio-based Polyethylene Breakdown Data by Application

Agriculture & Industry

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics & Household Care

Others

Bio-based Polyethylene Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Bio-based Polyethylene Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3740158-global-bio-based-polyethylene-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Bio-based Polyethylene Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bio-based Polyethylene Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Bio-based Polyethylene Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 HDPE

1.4.3 LLDPE

1.4.4 LDPE

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Bio-based Polyethylene Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Agriculture & Industry

1.5.3 Food & Beverages

1.5.4 Cosmetics & Household Care

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Bio-based Polyethylene Production

2.1.1 Global Bio-based Polyethylene Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Bio-based Polyethylene Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Bio-based Polyethylene Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Bio-based Polyethylene Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Bio-based Polyethylene Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Bio-based Polyethylene Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Bio-based Polyethylene Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Bio-based Polyethylene Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Bio-based Polyethylene Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Bio-based Polyethylene Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Bio-based Polyethylene Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Bio-based Polyethylene Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Bio-based Polyethylene Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

……..

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Braskem

8.1.1 Braskem Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bio-based Polyethylene

8.1.4 Bio-based Polyethylene Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 SABIC

8.2.1 SABIC Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bio-based Polyethylene

8.2.4 Bio-based Polyethylene Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 The Dow Chemical Company

8.3.1 The Dow Chemical Company Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bio-based Polyethylene

8.3.4 Bio-based Polyethylene Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

Continued….

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Address: Office No.528,Amanora Chambers,Magarpatta Road,Hadapsar,Pune-411028.

Phone: +1-646-845-9349

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/bio-based-polyethylene-market-2019-global-industry-key-players-analysis-sales-supply-demand-and-forecast-to-2025/482166

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 482166