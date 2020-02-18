Bio-Based PET Market Overview, Dynamics, Trends, Segmentation, Key Players, Application And Forecast to 2023

Bio-based PET market is projected to reach $8,682.6 million by 2023. The market growth is mainly driven by growing demand for bioplastics, increasing research and development (R&D) activities by key players in the packaging industry, and rising environmental issues caused by synthetic PET products. Bio-based PET is widely used in packaging products, automobile parts, electronic devices, and fibers and coils.

the bio-based PET market is categorized into bottles, bags, 3D printing, cosmetic containers, and others. Other applications include trays, blister packs, carpets, sanitary products, and foils. In terms of volume, bottles are expected to be the fastest-growing application in the market, registering a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing R&D investments by key players for the development of 100% bio-based PET bottles.

Explore Full Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/bio-based-pet-market

APAC is expected to continue being the largest and fastest-growing bio-based PET market in the coming years. Increasing support from regulatory bodies to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market in the region. According to the Australian Government Department of the Environment and Energy, under the 2015 Paris Agreement, plastic manufacturers in Australia are focusing toward the adoption of novel approaches in order to bring innovation in packaging materials and processes that can help reduce GHG emissions.

One kilogram (kg) of plastic emits about six kilograms (kg) of carbon dioxide; hence, high usage of plastics is leading to global warming. Thus, governments of various countries have imposed strict regulatory norms to reduce GHG emissions. In 2015, France adopted Energy Transition for Green Growth Law to reduce GHG emissions and diversify its energy supply by reducing the consumption of fossil and nuclear fuels. Thus, government efforts to curb GHG emissions can be viewed as a factor creating lucrative growth opportunities for the players manufacturing sustainable products, such as PET, in the bio-based PET market.

Request For Sample Pages: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/bio-based-pet-market/report-sample

Some of the major players operating in the bio-based PET market are The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc., Toyota Tsusho Corporation, M&G Chemicals SA, Origin, Ford Motor Company, Braskem, and Teijin Limited.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com