Bio-Based Cutlery Market Revenue to Record Stellar Growth Rate During 2018 – 2028

Global Bio-Based Cutlery Market: Overview

The increasing use of plastic is creating masses of plastic waste and thus, governing authorities in several parts of the world are implementing bans on the use of plastic. Attributing to such regulatory norms and regulations, consumers are preferring bio-based cutlery made from bio-plastic and wood, over the use of plastic cutlery.

Single-use cutlery manufacturing companies are improving their production facilities to offer economic and environment friendly products such as bio-based cutlery. The youth population in regions such as Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth in the next decade. Thus, bio-based cutlery manufacturers are pursuing growth opportunities in countries such as India and China. Bio-based cutlery is expected to be an ideal choice for on-the-go consumers throughout the forecast period. Apart from functional qualities such as food hygiene & low costs, the grab and go features of bio-based cutlery also add to its growing demand around the globe. Furthermore, in recent years, several bio-based cutlery manufacturers are looking for positive opportunities in edible cutlery made of corn, wheat bran, rice and sorghum. Bio-based cutlery made from edible items reduces carbon dioxide emissions by tons.

Global Bio-Based Cutlery Market: Dynamics

The bio-based cutlery market is expected to witness significant growth on the backdrop of consumer convenience and growing demand for environment-friendly packaging solutions. In addition, persistent efforts are being made to eliminate/reduce the use of single-use plastic products, which has gradually created growth opportunities for bio-based cutlery in recent years. In 2018, McDonald’s, KFC, and a few other quick service restaurants stopped the usage of plastic cutlery in several countries such as Singapore, India and France, which is further driving the growth of the bio-based cutlery market. Moreover, the growth of the bio-based cutlery market is hampered by the high cost of raw material used in the manufacturing of bio-based cutlery.

Request Sample of Report with important Figures @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9119

Global Bio-Based Cutlery Market: Segmentation

The global bio-based cutlery market has been segmented on the basis of product type, material type, sales channel and end use. The pricing for bio-based cutlery has been represented in US$ Million, while the volume has been represented in terms of the number of units.

On the basis of product type, the global bio-based cutlery market has been segmented into:

Spoon

Fork

Spork

Knife

On the basis of material type, the global bio-based cutlery market has been segmented into:

Wood

Poly Lactic Acid (PLA)

Polycaprolactone (PCL) cutlery

Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)

Plastarch Material (PSM)

Starch Based Wheat Bran Corn Rice Others (Sorghum, Potato Starch, etc.)



On the basis of sales channel, the global bio-based cutlery market has been segmented into:

Direct Sales

Distributors

E-commerce

Retailers

On the basis of end use, the global bio-based cutlery market has been segmented into:

Food Service Restaurants Hotels Quick Service Restaurants (QSR)

Institutional Airlines & Railway Catering Movie Theatres School & Offices Others (Hospitals, etc.)

House hold

Global Bio-Based Cutlery Market: Regional Overview

In North America, the U.S. is anticipated to lead the bio-based cutlery market during the forecast period. India and China are anticipated to drive significant growth in the Asia Pacific bio-based cutlery market during the assessment period. Furthermore, India and China bio-based cutlery markets are expected to witness significant growth, owing to the growing demand for bio-degradable packaging solutions in such emerging economies. On the other hand, the Europe bio-based cutlery market is expected to witness sluggish growth during the forecast period.

Global Bio-Based Cutlery Market: Market Participants

A few of the key players in the bio-based cutlery market are Huhtamäki Oyj, Pactiv LLC, Biodegradable Food Service, LLC, Leafware LLC, Biotrem, Anchor Packaging Inc., Georgia-Pacific LLC, Biopac UK Ltd, Natur-Tec, Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC), Vegware Ltd, Fast Plast A/S, Bakeys Foods Private Limited, and Bio Futura.

The report on bio-based cutlery market is a compilation of first-hand information, and qualitative & quantitative assessment by industry analysts, as well as inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report bio-based cutlery market provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. Bio-based cutlery market also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Request Report for Table of Contents @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-9119

The global bio-based cutlery market is divided into seven major regions, which are as follows –

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Report Highlights: