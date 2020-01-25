Bio-Alcohol Market 2019 Major Manufacturers Analysis And Industrial Applications Forecasts to 2023

Description:-

This report analyzes the global bio-alcohol market by type (bioethanol, biomethanol, biobutanol, and BDO), by application (infrastructure, transportation, medical, power generation, others) and by region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global bio-alcohol market is projected to reach USD 110 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period 2016-2022.

The major players in global bio-alcohol market include:

BASF SE

• Fulcrum Bioenergy Inc

• Cool Planet Energy Solutions

• E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co.

• Harvest Power, Inc.

• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

• Myriant Corporation

• Mascoma LLC

• Butamax Advanced Biofuels LLC

• Red Rock BioFuels LLC

• Others

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East

Africa

On the basis of type, the global bio-alcohol market has been categorized into the following segments:

Bioethanol

• Biomethanol

• Biobutanol

• BDO

On the basis of application, the global bio-alcohol market has been categorized into the following segments:

Infrastructure

• Transportation

• Medical

• Power Generation

• Others

On the basis of region, the global bio-alcohol market has been categorized into the following segments:

North America

• Europe

• Asia pacific

• Rest of the World

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Bio-Alcohol Market

5 Industry Overview Of Global Bio-Alcohol Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

5.5 Impact Analysis

6 Market Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Growth Trends

6.3 Impact Analysis

Global Bio-Alcohol Market By Region Global Bio-Alcohol Market By Types (Bioethanol, Bio-Methanol, Biobutanol, And BDO) Global Bio-Alcohol Market By Application (Infrastructure, Transportation, Medical, Power Generation, Others)

Continued……

