Bio-Alcohol Market 2019 Major Manufacturers Analysis And Industrial Applications Forecasts to 2023

Description:-
This report analyzes the global bio-alcohol market by type (bioethanol, biomethanol, biobutanol, and BDO), by application (infrastructure, transportation, medical, power generation, others) and by region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The global bio-alcohol market is projected to reach USD 110 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period 2016-2022.
The major players in global bio-alcohol market include:
- BASF SE
• Fulcrum Bioenergy Inc
• Cool Planet Energy Solutions
• E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co.
• Harvest Power, Inc.
• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
• Myriant Corporation
• Mascoma LLC
• Butamax Advanced Biofuels LLC
• Red Rock BioFuels LLC
• Others
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
U.K.
France
Germany
Italy
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
South America
Middle East
Africa
On the basis of type, the global bio-alcohol market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Bioethanol
• Biomethanol
• Biobutanol
• BDO
On the basis of application, the global bio-alcohol market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Infrastructure
• Transportation
• Medical
• Power Generation
• Others
On the basis of region, the global bio-alcohol market has been categorized into the following segments:
- North America
• Europe
• Asia pacific
• Rest of the World
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
1 Executive Summary
2 Scope Of The Report
2.1 Market Definition
2.2 Scope Of The Study
2.2.1 Research Objectives
2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations
2.3 Markets Structure
3 Market Research Methodology
3.1 Research Process
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
3.4 Forecast Model
4 Market Landscape
4.1 Five Forces Analysis
4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants
4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes
4.1.4 Segment Rivalry
4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Bio-Alcohol Market
5 Industry Overview Of Global Bio-Alcohol Market
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Growth Drivers
5.3 Impact Analysis
5.4 Market Challenges
5.5 Impact Analysis
6 Market Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Growth Trends
6.3 Impact Analysis
- Global Bio-Alcohol Market By Region
- Global Bio-Alcohol Market By Types (Bioethanol, Bio-Methanol, Biobutanol, And BDO)
- Global Bio-Alcohol Market By Application (Infrastructure, Transportation, Medical, Power Generation, Others)
Continued……
