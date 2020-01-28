Bio-acrylic Acid Market 2018-2023: Growth Policies, Companies, Regions, Trends, Challenges

Bio-acrylic Acid market analysis report contains all systematic and geometric brief about market overview, growth, demand and forecast research with penetrating overview and solution in the complex world of Bio-acrylic Acid industry. The Bio-acrylic Acid Market to grow at important Compound Annual Growth Rate of XX% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Bio-acrylic Acid Market Report Segmented by Regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa, Rest of World (ROW). This Bio-acrylic Acid market research report focuses on the Key Manufacturers Profiles in Detail with Granular Analysis of the Market Share, Production Technology, Market Entry Strategies, Revenue Forecasts and Regional Analysis of the Market.

Key Developments in the Bio-acrylic Acid Market:

August 2017: The discovery of the Monascus ruber micro-organism proved to be the crucial step in producing organic acids in large-scale industrial fermentation processes.

Top Manufacturers: Arkema Group, BASF Corporation, BioAmber Inc, Braskem, Cargill, Dairen Chemical Corporation, Genomatica, GF Bio-chemicals, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Metabolix, Inc., Mitsubishi Chemicals, Myriant Technologies, NatureWorks LLC, Novozymes, SGA Polymers, LLC..

Bio-acrylic Acid Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Stringent Regulations over Conventional Acrylic Acids

– Growing Demand for Bio-based Polymer in Healthcare Applications

– Depleting Sources of Conventional Raw Materials



Restraints

– Higher Production Cost of Bio-based Chemicals

– Scarcity of Raw Materials

