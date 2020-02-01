Binge (Eating) Disorders – Epidemiology Forecast to 2027

DelveInsight’s “Binge (Eating) Disorders – Epidemiology Forecast, 2027” report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Binge (Eating) Disorders epidemiology, providing the historical and forecasted data for the 7MM during the forecast period from 2016-2027.

Markets Covered

• United States

• EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

• Japan

Study Period: 2016-2027

Binge (Eating) Disorders Epidemiology

The epidemiology section covers the historical, current as well as forecasted epidemiology for Binge (Eating) Disorders in 7 major markets. The data is collected by understanding the disease, reviewing numerous studies conducted by countries and by exploring different surveys as well as reports. The Key opinion leaders’ views are also taken into account to provide a deep understanding of the Binge (Eating) Disorders outlook. It also includes the explanation of changing trends of epidemiology outlining the Binge (Eating) Disorders scenario.

Segmentation

The epidemiology section is further segmented according to the patient pool characteristics, such as age-specific, type-specific, sub-type specific, gender-specific etc., thus providing an in-depth and high-quality analysis. The report also covers the prevalent/Incidence cases as well as the treatable cases as per the therapies available for the Binge (Eating) Disorders thereby presenting the trends with detailed analysis, with the assumptions undertaken.

Report Scope

• The report covers detailed overview of Binge (Eating) Disorders explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

• It provides the insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool for 7 major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan

• The Binge (Eating) Disorders Report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs

• It also helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

Key strengths

• 10 Year Forecast

• 7MM Coverage

• Total Cases in Binge (Eating) Disorders

Key assessments

• Patient Segmentation in Binge (Eating) Disorders

• Binge (Eating) Disorders Risk & Burden

• Factors driving growth in a specific Binge (Eating) Disorders patient population