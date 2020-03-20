BIM Software Market Global Industry Analysis 2018 – 2025

Global BIM Software Industry

New Study On “2018-2025 BIM Software Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

BIM is an intelligent 3D model-based process that gives architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) professionals the insight and tools to more efficiently plan, design, construct, and manage buildings and infrastructure.

In 2017, the global BIM Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3492800-global-bim-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

This report focuses on the global BIM Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the BIM Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Autodesk

Nemetschek

Bentley Systems

Trimble Navigation

Dassault Systemes

RIB Software

Robert Mcneel & Associates

Cadsoft Corporation

Siemens

AVEVA Group

Aconex

Beck Technology

Inovaya

Synchro

IES

Hongye Technology

Beijing Explorer Software

Lubansoft

Glodon

PKPM

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

3D BIM Management of Design Models

4D BIM Management of Schedule

5D BIM Management of Costs

Market segment by Application, split into

Architects

AEC Engineering Offices

Contractors

Owners

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global BIM Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the BIM Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3492800-global-bim-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global BIM Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 3D BIM Management of Design Models

1.4.3 4D BIM Management of Schedule

1.4.4 5D BIM Management of Costs

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global BIM Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Architects

1.5.3 AEC Engineering Offices

1.5.4 Contractors

1.5.5 Owners

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 BIM Software Market Size

2.2 BIM Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 BIM Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 BIM Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 BIM Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global BIM Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global BIM Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global BIM Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 BIM Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players BIM Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into BIM Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global BIM Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global BIM Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

5.1 United States BIM Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 BIM Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States BIM Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States BIM Software Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe BIM Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 BIM Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe BIM Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe BIM Software Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China BIM Software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 BIM Software Key Players in China

7.3 China BIM Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China BIM Software Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan BIM Software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 BIM Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan BIM Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan BIM Software Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia BIM Software Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 BIM Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia BIM Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia BIM Software Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India BIM Software Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 BIM Software Key Players in India

10.3 India BIM Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India BIM Software Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America BIM Software Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 BIM Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America BIM Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America BIM Software Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Autodesk

12.1.1 Autodesk Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 BIM Software Introduction

12.1.4 Autodesk Revenue in BIM Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Autodesk Recent Development

12.2 Nemetschek

12.2.1 Nemetschek Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 BIM Software Introduction

12.2.4 Nemetschek Revenue in BIM Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Nemetschek Recent Development

12.3 Bentley Systems

12.3.1 Bentley Systems Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 BIM Software Introduction

12.3.4 Bentley Systems Revenue in BIM Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Bentley Systems Recent Development

12.4 Trimble Navigation

12.4.1 Trimble Navigation Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 BIM Software Introduction

12.4.4 Trimble Navigation Revenue in BIM Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Trimble Navigation Recent Development

12.5 Dassault Systemes

12.5.1 Dassault Systemes Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 BIM Software Introduction

12.5.4 Dassault Systemes Revenue in BIM Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Dassault Systemes Recent Development

12.6 RIB Software

12.6.1 RIB Software Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 BIM Software Introduction

12.6.4 RIB Software Revenue in BIM Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 RIB Software Recent Development

12.7 Robert Mcneel & Associates

12.7.1 Robert Mcneel & Associates Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 BIM Software Introduction

12.7.4 Robert Mcneel & Associates Revenue in BIM Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Robert Mcneel & Associates Recent Development

12.8 Cadsoft Corporation

12.8.1 Cadsoft Corporation Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 BIM Software Introduction

12.8.4 Cadsoft Corporation Revenue in BIM Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Cadsoft Corporation Recent Development

12.9 Siemens

12.9.1 Siemens Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 BIM Software Introduction

12.9.4 Siemens Revenue in BIM Software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Siemens Recent Development

12.10 AVEVA Group

12.10.1 AVEVA Group Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 BIM Software Introduction

12.10.4 AVEVA Group Revenue in BIM Software Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 AVEVA Group Recent Development

12.11 Aconex

12.12 Beck Technology

12.13 Inovaya

12.14 Synchro

12.15 IES

12.16 Hongye Technology

12.17 Beijing Explorer Software

12.18 Lubansoft

12.19 Glodon

12.20 PKPM

Continued….

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym